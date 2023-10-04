Sean McVay Does Ron Burgundy Impression Talking About Cooper Kupp’s Status For Rams This Week

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Rams designated wide receiver Cooper Kupp to return from injured reserve. That gives them 21 days to get him back on the active roster. They want him to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, obviously, but they need to see him in practice.

However, the Rams official practice report listed Kupp as “limited.” But, he admitted that Kupp really isn’t limited after resting his injured hamstring for the first four weeks of the season.

“He’s gonna go through practice today, we’re gonna see exactly what that looks like,” McVay said of Kupp’s status. “It says ‘limited,’ he’s not gonna be limited,” McVay said to scattered laughs among the gathered media.

“I was like Ron Burgundy, just reading off the damn injury report.”

Sean McVay imitates Ron Burgundy while updating Cooper Kupp’s practice participation: pic.twitter.com/QbVY4Ar0tN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2023

This is actually a rather large development. Even Kupp practicing in “limited” fashion on a Wednesday is a good sign for his availability Sunday. But for McVay to say that he’s not actually “limited” means that he’s trending toward playing against the Eagles.

That’s great news for the Rams and great news for fantasy football owners (like myself) who spent draft capital on Kupp hoping that he didn’t miss too much time.

Fortunately for the Rams, Puka Nacua stepped up in a huge way and is literally setting NFL records.

For those people who think Nacua’s emergence diminishes Kupp’s ceiling, that’s not even close to true. If anything, it helps force defenses to account for both players. Robert Woods thrived in that role for the Rams and hasn’t nearly replicated that production in his other NFL stops.

The Rams are 2-2 and are close to adding one of the league’s best offensive weapons back into their lineup.

If Kupp returns to form, Los Angeles might be well on its way to a playoff return.