Multiple NFL Teams Get Stars And Starters Back To Practice On Wednesday After They Missed First Month

The NFL got some of its hobbled stars back to practice on Wednesday and, with that, a couple of teams that had been managing voids in their lineup can have hope those will soon be addressed.

The Los Angeles Rams designated wide receiver Cooper Kupp for return to practice after he missed the first four games while on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury.

Kupp, who caught a whopping 145 passes for 1,947 yards in 2021 when Los Angeles won the Super Bowl, hasn’t played in 11 months because he suffered a knee injury that sidelined him after nine games in 2022.

LA Rams Transactions

• Designated for Return, Returned to Practice: WR Cooper Kupp, LB Ochaun Mathis — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 4, 2023

Cooper Kupp Makes Rams Better

Kupp’s status for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles has not been determined. It wouldn’t be surprising if he doesn’t play after a mere three days of practice.

But once Kupp does return he will team with rookie receiver Puka Nacoa to give the Rams one of the more productive receiver duos in the league.

Kupp leads a group of some pretty impressive names returning or scheduled to return to practice on Wednesday.

That list includes Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Von Miller And Jonathan Taylor Back

Both Miller and Taylor were back at Wednesday’s practices. But their immediate status on game-day remains uncertain.

There’s no word yet when Miller will play. He wants to get back on the field immediately, per sources, after suffering an ACL injury last season that knocked him out after 11 regular-season games.

“I’m happy to be back and happy to back around my teammates,” Miller said. “I don’t feel any limitations … I’m cleared to go so just trying not to think about it. It’s a starting point for me … This is my first time putting my pads on since Thanksgiving so it’s a building process…”

Miller has said he was close to being 100 percent ready to play when this season started but deferred to the Bills being careful and placing him on the physically unable to perform list. He also said he doesn’t know it will take him to be game-ready.

The Bills want Miller to be ready to take them deep into their expected playoff push and the best way to do that is have him at 100 percent and in great condition when he finally gets back in a game.

The situation is significantly more complicated with Taylor.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 21: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball in the game against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Jonathan Taylor Back At Practice But …

Taylor indeed returned to practice Wednesday as the club opened the allowable 21-day practice window for players coming off PUP.

But to call what Taylor did Wednesday practice is stretching the definition of the word. The Colts actually held a walk-through. So Taylor, who has been recovering from offseason ankle surgery, kind of walked around like everyone else.

And now the questions:

When will he play?

Does he want to play?

Will he be traded?

All of those questions lack concrete answers at this stage because, coach Shane Steichen hasn’t committed to using Taylor anytime soon. And no one knows what Taylor wants to do because he requested a trade during training camp and multiple teams spoke with the Colts about the possibility.

Taylor would still like a trade, per a source. But its impossible to predict if he’ll get one and what he’ll do if he doesn’t. The NFL trade deadline is Oct. 31.

Not every player designated to return to practice on Wednesday are former rushing champions, receiving champions or multiple-time double digit sack artists.

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 9: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets during the teams OTAs at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 9, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Jets Expected To Ramp Up Breece Hall Use

The Texans opened the 21-day practice window for starting right tackle Tytus Howard. Howard, recovering from a broken hand, is expected to play this week.

The Jets get offensive lineman Carter Warren and DB Jarrick Bernard back at practice. And coach Robert Saleh announced the club has removed all limitations on running back Breece Hall. So he can play, as he has been, but his load can be increased.

“He’s in a great mindset,” Saleh said. “I will say this: He ran ran violently last week in practice and I felt like it carried over in the game. You can tell he’s started to get his legs underneath him. Even though he’s had production he still hasn’t reached where we know what he’s capable of and what he’s done in the past.”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 25: Riley Reiff #74 of the New England Patriots is cared for by medical staff after an injury against the Tennessee Titans during the preseason game at Nissan Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Linemen Coming Back, Too

The Cardinals got offensive lineman Dennis Daly back from injured reserve and cornerback Garrett Williams returns from the non-football injury list.

The Patriots got offensive tackle Riley Reiff, defensive end Trey Flowers and safety Cody Davis back at practice.

The Dolphins, needing help in the secondary, are getting cornerback Nik Needham back from the physically unable to perform list.

The Panthers, needing help on their offensive line, are getting right guard Austin Corbett back at practice. It doesn’t mean Corbett, who is nine months post ACL tear, will play this week. But it’s a good sign he’s trending in the right direction.

Jameson Williams is one of the Detroit Lions’ players to receive a suspension. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Lions Get More Help For The Receivers Corps

Not every return to practice on Wednesday had to do with an injury

Lions receiver Jameson Williams had his gambling suspension reduced last week when the NFL made adjustments to its gambling policy.

So Williams was eligible to return on Wednesday

