NFL And NFLPA Agree To Significant Adjustments On Gambling Policy

The NFL, in agreement with the NFL Players Association, is trying to fortify the rules that protect the integrity of the game by adjusting how it views and punishes gambling.

According to a memo sent to all 32 clubs on Friday, the league will now allow players to gamble on sports other than NFL football provided the betting is legal in the state the player is located and as long as he meets certain requirements about entering sportsbooks or wagering in the workplace or while working.

According to the memo: “Subject to the prohibitions below on entering a sports book during the NFL season and on gambling in the workplace or while working, this policy does not prohibit you from betting on sports other than NFL football provided the betting is legal in the state where you are you located.”



But the league is balancing that softening of its position on gambling on other sports by strengthening its stance and rules about wagering on NFL games and teams.

Here are the new and stricter violations the NFL and players union have agreed to:

Betting on NFL football: indefinite suspension, minimum of one year or minimum of two years if player bets on an NFL game involving his team. Actual or attempted game fixing: permanent banishment from the NFL. Inside information and tipping: Indefinite suspension, minimum of one year. Third-party or proxy betting: Indefinite suspension, minimum of one year. Betting (other than NFL football) in the workplace, or while working: First violation is two-game suspension without pay. Second violation is six-game suspension without pay. Third violation is suspension without pay for at least one year.



Roger Goodell Worries About Integrity Of Games

“The NFL and NFL Players Association share a longstanding and unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of the game,” the NFL said in a statement. “The NFL periodically reviews the gambling policy in consultation with the NFLPA and clubs to ensure it is responsive to changing circumstances and fully addresses this commitment.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has often spoken about the importance of protecting the integrity of the game. If fans think games are fixed or scripted or teams are tanking, that diminishes the league.

The league and union may change the policy again in the future and reserves the right to do so as gambling outfits and online gambling evolves.

As a result of the new policy, the league is commuting the suspensions of several players.

Effective Monday, Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams will be eligible to participate in all team activities, including games in Week 5.

Free agent Stanley Berryhill will be eligible to participate in all activities, including games starting Week 5, effective Tuesday.



NFL Gambling Policy Relative To Workplace

The league memo warned players that not all policy violations are the same even when the misdeed is the same.

“Among the facts that the commissioner will consider are the specific pattern and history of the wagers, the players access to confidential information or ability to affect a game in any way, whether the player has previously violated the policy, similar misconduct before joining the NFL, failure to attend or complete mandatory training on this policy, and retaliation.

“Possible, mitigating factors include self reporting, and prompt acceptance of responsibility and cooperation with any legal investigation.”

And here are the so-called exceptions the new policy allows players per the NFL memo:

“Sports books: You may not enter a sports book during the NFL playing season, (Hall of Fame game through Super Bowl), except to access an area outside of a Sportsbook (e.g., You may pass through a sports book where necessary to access a separate area of the entertainment, casino, or hotel complex).

“Gambling in the workplace or while working: You may not engage in any form of gambling in any club or league facility at any time (e.g., Practice facility, stadium, office), or while traveling with your club (e.g., On a team bus, plane or in a team hotel) to participate in an NFL game (preseason, regular or postseason), or in season team activity (e.g. , joint practice). You may engage in legal gambling (but not on NFL football) on personal time while traveling for league or club events (e.g., “Tentpole“ events, such as draft, pro bowl, or Super Bowl) other than for participation in your club’s game or in-season team activity (e.g, joint practice), and unless otherwise prohibited by your employer and club.

