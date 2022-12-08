Rams’ Bobby Wagner Won’t Face Criminal Charges After Tackling Protestor Who Ran Onto Field

The last update we had regarding the protestor who ran onto the field during the Rams – 49ers game earlier this season was that he had filed a police report after being laid out by Los Angeles’ Bobby Wagner. Two months after the incident, police have concluded Wagner won’t be facing any criminal charges.

Alexander Taylor – who was protesting for an animal rights organization – reportedly told police that he suffered a concussion, a headache, and a burn on his arm after being taken down by Wagner.

Santa Clara Police told TMZ that after its own investigation into the incident, it “did not file charges with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.”

After the October 3 game in San Francisco, Wagner said he felt it was right to stop the fan after he ran on the field during live action, and he’s not wrong.

“He looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field,” Wagner said. “I saw security was having a little problem, so I helped them out. It’s just keeping it safe. You don’t know what that fan got or what they’re doing. We don’t know what they’re carrying in their pocket.”

You never know how these sorts of incidents will play out in the state of California, but it’s nice to see Wagner’s name cleared in a truly ridiculous situation.

Wagner tackled a protestor holding some sort of lit canister who was trespassing onto a football field.

After it was discovered that the protestor didn’t suffer any serious injuries, nobody who possesses a brain thought Bobby Wagner was in the wrong here.