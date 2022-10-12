Protestor Crushed By Rams LB Bobby Wagner Reportedly Suffered A Concussion

It was a night to forget for the Monday Night Football protestor that interrupted a Week 4 matchup between the Rams and Niners, who is now dealing with a concussion after getting trucked by LA linebacker Bobby Wagner.

During the broadcast, the activist, Alexander Taylor, was spotted running across the Levi’s Stadium field in the final moments of the second quarter — carrying canisters of pink gas and wearing a shirt that read “Right to Rescue.com” before getting tackled by the veteran Wagner and fellow Rams linebacker Takkarist McKinley.

The protester was sent flying when they stepped up to make the stop and suffered the head injury as a result.

Play dumb games; win dumb prizes.

Except this streaker is seeking some kind of return from his primetime stunt.

RAMS LBS BOBBY WAGNER, TAKKARIST MCKINLEY UNLEASH HIT STICK ON ACTIVIST DURING ‘MNF’ GAME

The activist filed a police report against Wagner with the Santa Clara Police Department, citing “blatant assault” by the Rams player.

After the game, Wagner said he felt it was right to stop the fan after he ran on the field during live action.

“He looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field,” Wagner said. “I saw security was having a little problem, so I helped them out. It’s just keeping it safe. You don’t know what that fan got or what they’re doing. We don’t know what they’re carrying in their pocket.”