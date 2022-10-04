Bobby Wagner Talks Laying Out Protester

It was the hit seen across social media.

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner absolutely wrecking a protester that snuck onto Levi Stadium field and began running around while also waving a pink smoke flare.

Wagner, who officially had 10 tackles on the stat sheet, should have an asterisk for 11.

OMG BOBBY WAGNER JUST TRUCKED THE FAN THAT RAN ON THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/uwoEzkrFxc — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) October 4, 2022

And to further satisfy your appetite, here’s another angle of Wagner’s hit:

“I SAW SECURITY WAS HAVING A LITTLE PROBLEM, SO I HELPED”

The Rams’ defensive captain, Wagner, was asked after the game by reports about his leveling tackle. A tackle that included the help of Outside Linebacker Takkarist McKinley.

“Security was having a problem, so I helped them out.” – Bobby Wagner. pic.twitter.com/72AHrK0SXI — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) October 4, 2022

Wagner received compliments from everyone, including 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“I saw Bobby Wagner take somebody out,” Shanahan said when asked about that moment. “I thought it was kind of cool to see.”

The protester last night was arguing for animal rights and protecting whistleblowers who face prison sentences for their activism.

Typically, sports broadcasts don’t want to give any attention to fans running on the field, especially if they’re protesting. But even the ESPN2’s “ManningCast” had to get in on the action!

Bobby Wagner takes out streaker pic.twitter.com/F61JSH9RE8 — ValentinySports (@ValentinySports) October 4, 2022

WAGNER WAS PROTECTING HIMSELF AND TEAMMATES

It used to be that fans that jumped on the field were usually drunk and just trying to get a laugh. But lately we’ve been seeing more with alternate and political agendas.

Remember earlier this year when the Minnesota Timberwolves were in the NBA playoffs? Seemed like every other game there was another wackjob protester either gluing themselves to the court, or this genius who decided to chain themselves to the basket.

Security had to carry out a protester who chained herself to the back of the basket. 😳



pic.twitter.com/IbrvXS1VWd — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 16, 2022



And who can forget this bad-ass security guard that tackled a protester herself before they were able to do any harm during another Timberwolves game?

The Rams can sign her up to play defense as well. It’d be an unstoppable linebacking corps.

Another crazy fan or protestor at a Timberwolves game! pic.twitter.com/YsAjzwapDq — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 24, 2022

PROTESTERS GETTING WHAT THEY DESERVE

Some may look down on Wagner’s actions.

I argue that SAFETY is a huge issue – whether it’s the athletes or any bystanders. If someone is going to hop on a football field and run around with a flare, who knows what else they may have planned.

Bobby Wagner was simply protecting his teammates from someone with a weapon.

Maybe future protesters will be more hesitant in their actions if it’s going to result in getting rocked by a 6-foot, 240 pound linebacker wearing football pads.

If not, at least it’s enjoyable for the audience.