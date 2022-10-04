Bobby Wagner Talks Laying Out Protester

It was the hit seen across social media.
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner absolutely wrecking a protester that snuck onto Levi Stadium field and began running around while also waving a pink smoke flare.
Wagner, who officially had 10 tackles on the stat sheet, should have an asterisk for 11.
And to further satisfy your appetite, here’s another angle of Wagner’s hit:
“I SAW SECURITY WAS HAVING A LITTLE PROBLEM, SO I HELPED”
The Rams’ defensive captain, Wagner, was asked after the game by reports about his leveling tackle. A tackle that included the help of Outside Linebacker Takkarist McKinley.
Wagner received compliments from everyone, including 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
“I saw Bobby Wagner take somebody out,” Shanahan said when asked about that moment. “I thought it was kind of cool to see.”
The protester last night was arguing for animal rights and protecting whistleblowers who face prison sentences for their activism.
Typically, sports broadcasts don’t want to give any attention to fans running on the field, especially if they’re protesting. But even the ESPN2’s “ManningCast” had to get in on the action!
WAGNER WAS PROTECTING HIMSELF AND TEAMMATES
It used to be that fans that jumped on the field were usually drunk and just trying to get a laugh. But lately we’ve been seeing more with alternate and political agendas.
Remember earlier this year when the Minnesota Timberwolves were in the NBA playoffs? Seemed like every other game there was another wackjob protester either gluing themselves to the court, or this genius who decided to chain themselves to the basket.
And who can forget this bad-ass security guard that tackled a protester herself before they were able to do any harm during another Timberwolves game?
The Rams can sign her up to play defense as well. It’d be an unstoppable linebacking corps.
PROTESTERS GETTING WHAT THEY DESERVE
Some may look down on Wagner’s actions.
I argue that SAFETY is a huge issue – whether it’s the athletes or any bystanders. If someone is going to hop on a football field and run around with a flare, who knows what else they may have planned.
Bobby Wagner was simply protecting his teammates from someone with a weapon.
Maybe future protesters will be more hesitant in their actions if it’s going to result in getting rocked by a 6-foot, 240 pound linebacker wearing football pads.
If not, at least it’s enjoyable for the audience.
The activists got off to easy would had whole dog pile him. Hopefully Bobby Wagner doesn’t get sued.