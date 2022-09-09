Animal Rights Protest Interrupts NFL’s Opening Night

It wouldn’t be a major sporting event without some idiot or idiots running out onto the field. On Thursday night, the opening game of the NFL took place. Those idiots turned out to be animal rights protestors.

In what looked like an elaborate gender reveal, two women went sprinting out onto Sofi Stadium’s turf with some kind of pink smoke bomb.

No, they weren’t letting the world know that they were pregnant with baby girls. They were apparently attempting to draw attention to something called #SmithfieldTrial.

Things getting weird on the field in LA. pic.twitter.com/t7pJFVK2N5 — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 9, 2022

DxE Activists disrupt Rams Bills with pink smoke flares to draw attention to 2 activists facing over a decade in prison for rescuing 2 sickly baby piglets from a WH Group / Smithfield Foods factory farm. #RightToRescue #SmithfieldTrial

pic.twitter.com/4rnQaqxkXq — Direct Action Everywhere (@DxEverywhere) September 9, 2022

The two women are from an organization known as “Direct Action Everywhere.” Their twitter bio reads, “Using nonviolent direct action and community building to create revolutionary social and political change for animals.”

They have 14,000 followers on Twitter, but they weren’t exactly racking up the views with this particular protest.

Here are the two women seen in the video. The woman on the left’s name is Katia Shokrai and the woman on the right is Emek Echo.

Animal rights protestors run out onto the field on NFL Opening Night (Credit: Direct Action Everywhere)

This is not the first sports-themed protest by this group. If you remember, there were several disruptions during Minnesota Timberwolves games this past season. You guessed it, Direct Action Everywhere was responsible for those, too.

DxE activists have disrupted 3 Minnesota #Timberwolves games in protest of the team owner’s factory farm, which used "#VentilationShutDown" to roast 5.3 million birds alive. #GlenTaylorRoastsAnimalsAlive

Sign the petition:https://t.co/6MxmNlxNj7 pic.twitter.com/qxvViItBEC — Direct Action Everywhere (@DxEverywhere) April 26, 2022

I suppose they accomplished their mission, since we’re talking about them. But all I can think about right now is how delicious a filet mignon would be. Wrapped in bacon. With some scallops and shrimp on the side.