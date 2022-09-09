Animal Rights Protest Interrupts NFL’s Opening Night

It wouldn’t be a major sporting event without some idiot or idiots running out onto the field. On Thursday night, the opening game of the NFL took place. Those idiots turned out to be animal rights protestors.
In what looked like an elaborate gender reveal, two women went sprinting out onto Sofi Stadium’s turf with some kind of pink smoke bomb.
No, they weren’t letting the world know that they were pregnant with baby girls. They were apparently attempting to draw attention to something called #SmithfieldTrial.
The two women are from an organization known as “Direct Action Everywhere.” Their twitter bio reads, “Using nonviolent direct action and community building to create revolutionary social and political change for animals.”
They have 14,000 followers on Twitter, but they weren’t exactly racking up the views with this particular protest.
Here are the two women seen in the video. The woman on the left’s name is Katia Shokrai and the woman on the right is Emek Echo.
This is not the first sports-themed protest by this group. If you remember, there were several disruptions during Minnesota Timberwolves games this past season. You guessed it, Direct Action Everywhere was responsible for those, too.
I suppose they accomplished their mission, since we’re talking about them. But all I can think about right now is how delicious a filet mignon would be. Wrapped in bacon. With some scallops and shrimp on the side.