Floperation: Protestor Gets WHOPPED By Security During Grizzlies-Timberwolves’ Game 4

On Saturday, NBA courtside security scored the biggest W of the day.

An animal rights activist rushed the court in the third quarter of Game 4 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves. The activist emerged from the second row and was tackled by a neighboring officer that sprung onto the hardwood with gazelle-like reaction.

The protestor was tackled steps into their demonstration, which drew applause from the Target Center crowds after the Kuechly-esque chase down.

As Grizzlies and T-Wolves players side-stepped away, additional security arrived and hauled the woman like a rag doll after she went limp.

Saturday night marked another sighting from Direct Action Everywhere, a radical animal rights group protesting at Timberwolves games.

DAE posted on Twitter that the protestor, Sasha Zemmel, wore an NBA ref disguise. An accompanying activist was also detained.

Hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament, a woman from DAE glued herself to the court as activism. The protestor sported a shirt that read, Glen Taylor roasts animals alive — alluding to the Timberwolves owner’s factory farm that slaughtered a large number of chickens.

A separate protestor appeared at the Center on April 16 and chained herself to the hoop.

Fans have chipped in by booing these activists off the court after interrupting the postseason action.

Minnesota nabebd a series-tying (2-2) victory on Saturday, 119-118. The Timberwolves came into the contest down 1-2 after blowing a 26-point lead for a loss in Game 3.

