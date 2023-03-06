Rambling Bob Costas Admits He Stunk Last Year During MLB Playoffs

Videos by OutKick

Bob Costas wouldn’t stop talking during last year’s ALDS between the Indians and Yankees, and literally everyone noticed.

Hell, turns out Bob did, too!

“This past October I did the Yankees and the Guardians in the Division Series and I felt like I was off my game,” Costas said on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast. “Sort of like a pitcher who still has good stuff, but somehow, as they say, he didn’t have command, that night.

“I could feel it. In the first five or six innings of the first game, it’s the same philosophy, same approach, but I wasn’t nailing it.”

Bob Costas wouldn’t stop talking last year. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bob Costas torched for constant talking during Yankees game

I agree with everything Bob Costas just said, except the part about still having his good stuff. Nope. That ain’t true, but whatever. Baby steps.

The main problem with the Costas’ broadcast was the fact that he wouldn’t stop talking. Take a breath, Bob! And everyone and their mother noticed.

And, of course, they used the internet to torch Bob.

Bob Costas and Ron Darling are the worst duo I have ever in heard in the booth in any sport #CLEvsNYY — james farro (@jamesfarro1) October 12, 2022

Bob Costas: It's important to remember, that in 1902, "Iron Lung" Smithson was three outs away from a 182-pitch no-hitter.



*15 minutes later*



Unfortunately, he contracted tuberculosis, and died at the age of 26.



Ron Darling: Yeah. — Joe (@JoeRiveraSN) October 12, 2022

Stay tuned for the three hour post game show where Bob Costas tells the stories he didn't get to during the game. — Mark Mongo (@markmongo) October 12, 2022

It wasn’t just angry fans, either. Another talking head, Mike Francesa, even piped in to tell Bob Costas to shut up!

“Costas, who will not be quiet no matter what. He thinks I guess that every word is golden because he just will not shut up,” Francesa said last October. “Everything’s a history lesson. We don’t need a history lesson every two seconds! Everybody’s a Yankees fan. They understand Yankees history. They know it backwards and forwards. This is not a history class. It’s a baseball game. Be quiet! Do the game!”

Apparently, Costas heard the noise between history lessons. And guess what, haters? He doesn’t care!

“Now, I don’t place much stock in what two or three people say on Twitter, because on Twitter, there’s no misdemeanors. There’s only felonies,” Costas said. “But when I knew myself that it just wasn’t what I’ve generally been able to do — and I wasn’t comparing myself to 1995 when I’m doing the World Series, I was comparing myself to August and September of last season when things were as they usually were.

“And somehow, I might have gotten a little better as the five games went along, but it wasn’t what I intended to do. Now, why do I care about that?”

Yeah, OK. “Two or three people.”

Whatever you say, Bob.