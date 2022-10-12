Bob Costas Wouldn’t Shut Up During Guardians-Yankees Game: ‘Verbal waterboarding’

Bob Costas has been intolerable for some time now.

Between the constant virtue-signaling, wokeness, and, frankly, his need to be literally talking at all times, the longtime broadcaster has become pretty awful.

Baseball fans can usually ignore Costas most of the season. He’s on TV once or twice a week, usually on a Thursday or Friday night MLB Network game, and people generally don’t have to deal with him.

But this is now the postseason, and, for some reason, Major League Baseball decided to give Costas AN ENTIRE SERIES for the first time in decades.

Bob Costas gets to call an entire MLB postseason game for some reason. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB via Getty Images)

That’s right. Costas will be on the call for every single game of the Guardians-Yankees series, which started with New York’s 4-1 win on Tuesday.

It was a decent game, should be an OK series – although the Yanks could very well make it a quick one – and was an all around pretty fun night.

Unless, of course, you had the volume up.

Bob Costas and Ron Darling are the worst duo I have ever in heard in the booth in any sport #CLEvsNYY — james farro (@jamesfarro1) October 12, 2022

Bob Costas: It's important to remember, that in 1902, "Iron Lung" Smithson was three outs away from a 182-pitch no-hitter.



*15 minutes later*



Unfortunately, he contracted tuberculosis, and died at the age of 26.



Ron Darling: Yeah. — Joe (@JoeRiveraSN) October 12, 2022

Stay tuned for the three hour post game show where Bob Costas tells the stories he didn't get to during the game. — Mark Mongo (@markmongo) October 12, 2022

MLB fans have had it with Bob Costas

Not surprisingly, social media torched Costas throughout the night.

The main complaint, which is certainly valid if you’ve had to sit through any Costas games in the past, is that he just doesn’t shut up.

During a meaningless regular season game where you’re just trying to get through nine innings, that’s perfectly fine.

You wanna tell us stories for three hours while we clean the house, make dinner, put the kids away and stare at our phones trying to figure out a way to fix our fantasy football teams? That’s fine, Bob.

But this is the postseason!

Listening to Bob Costas on the broadcast tonight was basically the equivalent to a verbal water boarding … #makeitstop #RepBX #ALDS — Nikki (@blondinthebronx) October 12, 2022

Holy shit Bob Costas I feel like I’m listening to a Ken Burns documentary. Call the fucking game, I don’t care about Aaron Boone’s family tree and the 1948 Cleveland Indians. — Liam Wiley (@LiamWiley) October 12, 2022

I can’t believe Bob Costas a chance at hearing more Don Orsillo — Sam Neher (@SamNeher24) October 12, 2022

I genuinely love playoff baseball as much as any other sport. Bob Costas ruined my entire experience tonight, shame on him. — Lᴀᴡʀᴇɴᴄᴇ Tʏɴᴇs (@lt4kicks) October 12, 2022

Bob Costas doesn't stop talking. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 12, 2022

Bob Costas announcing tonight pic.twitter.com/d4LjOaygNA — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 12, 2022

To make matters worse – hard to do, I know – Costas then gave us possibly the most boring game-tying home run call in the history of baseball.

Get ready to feel the electricity!

This is the worst fucking call i’ve ever seen my god get Bob Costas in an old folks home pic.twitter.com/h9nomHkGmv — Not Hoodie Maybin (@HoodieMaybin) October 12, 2022

As if all of that wasn’t enough, viewers were also treated to Bob Costas doing some weird play-by-play call of TBS’s miserable ‘House of the Dragon’ promo.

Dracarys!

Bob Costas: "Now, you know, big sellout crowd here, but we weren't 100% sure this game was gonna be played tonight. And for more, it's shocking. Here's Lauren Shehadi…"



*'House of the Dragon' promo with CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium* pic.twitter.com/EilVXyanuV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 12, 2022

Look, this one probably wasn’t Costas’ fault. But good lord, this line is so bad.

“Now, you know, big sellout crowd here, but we weren’t 100% sure this game was gonna be played tonight. And for more, it’s shocking. Here’s Lauren Shehadi.”

Anyway, probably time to start rooting for a Yankees sweep. Just get it over with and put us out of our misery.