Bob Costas Wouldn’t Shut Up During Guardians-Yankees Game: ‘Verbal waterboarding’

Bob Costas has been intolerable for some time now.
Between the constant virtue-signaling, wokeness, and, frankly, his need to be literally talking at all times, the longtime broadcaster has become pretty awful.
Baseball fans can usually ignore Costas most of the season. He’s on TV once or twice a week, usually on a Thursday or Friday night MLB Network game, and people generally don’t have to deal with him.
But this is now the postseason, and, for some reason, Major League Baseball decided to give Costas AN ENTIRE SERIES for the first time in decades.
That’s right. Costas will be on the call for every single game of the Guardians-Yankees series, which started with New York’s 4-1 win on Tuesday.
It was a decent game, should be an OK series – although the Yanks could very well make it a quick one – and was an all around pretty fun night.
Unless, of course, you had the volume up.
MLB fans have had it with Bob Costas
Not surprisingly, social media torched Costas throughout the night.
The main complaint, which is certainly valid if you’ve had to sit through any Costas games in the past, is that he just doesn’t shut up.
During a meaningless regular season game where you’re just trying to get through nine innings, that’s perfectly fine.
You wanna tell us stories for three hours while we clean the house, make dinner, put the kids away and stare at our phones trying to figure out a way to fix our fantasy football teams? That’s fine, Bob.
But this is the postseason!
To make matters worse – hard to do, I know – Costas then gave us possibly the most boring game-tying home run call in the history of baseball.
Get ready to feel the electricity!
As if all of that wasn’t enough, viewers were also treated to Bob Costas doing some weird play-by-play call of TBS’s miserable ‘House of the Dragon’ promo.
Dracarys!
Look, this one probably wasn’t Costas’ fault. But good lord, this line is so bad.
“Now, you know, big sellout crowd here, but we weren’t 100% sure this game was gonna be played tonight. And for more, it’s shocking. Here’s Lauren Shehadi.”
Anyway, probably time to start rooting for a Yankees sweep. Just get it over with and put us out of our misery.
I never understood the love for Bobo Costas. He has never been good. Costas mixes over-the-top sanctimonious speeches with the most irrelevant historical points one could find. He’s the equivalent of a drunk guy giving you the history behind the IPA you just ordered, starting with the Magna Carta