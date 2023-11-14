Raiders Claim CB Jack Jones, Who Was Previously Arrested For Bringing Guns To Airport

Videos by OutKick

The Las Vegas Raiders picked up an NFL cornerback with off-the-field issues … best of luck. Raiders interim GM Champ Kelly picked up former New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones off waivers on Tuesday. The move was announced by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Las Vegas Welcomes Troubled Cornerback Jack Jones

The Patriots opted to waive Jones on Monday, a day after he played 10 defensive snaps against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany in Week 10.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 24: Jack Jones #13 of the New England Patriots reacts after a tackle during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Jones showed promise as a former fourth-round cornerback but struggled to gain the confidence of his coaches due to inconsistent play and unreliable character.

New England suspended Jones in 2021 for failing to show up for an injury rehab session. He recently ran into problems after bringing two firearms to Boston Logan International Airport in his carry-on luggage.

On the bright side, as Garafolo mentions, the 25-year-old is re-teaming with his high school and college football coach, Antonio Pierce, who now leads the Raiders as interim HC. The addition of his long-term mentor seems a promising solution to offset his conduct issues.

Then again, the Raiders remain notorious for taking on troubled characters and have seen their fair share of off-the-field issues. Most notably, Las Vegas split with veteran pass rusher Chandler Jones early in the season after a spree of deranged behavior by Jones.

Surely the new regime in Las Vegas can wrangle the personalities better than Josh McDaniels.

Boston, MA – June 20: New England Patriots CB Jack Jones appears in East Boston District Court on gun charges. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)