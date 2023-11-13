Patriots Waive CB Jack Jones, Who Had Plenty Of Off-Field Issues

Videos by OutKick

Character issues led to second-year NFL cornerback Jack Jones’ waiving from the New England Patriots, made official on Monday. Jones, drafted by the Patriots in 2022, played 10 defensive snaps in New England’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany on Sunday.

J. Tooson, Jack Jones’ agent, announced his client’s split with the Patriots — ending a rocky relationship between the team and player after several off-the-field issues.

Nearly five months ago, the fourth-round cornerback ran into legal trouble after bringing two guns aboard a plane. Jones was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport after security discovered two guns in his carry-on luggage, as previously reported by OutKick’s Matt Reigle. The team had previously suspended Jones for missing injury rehab sessions.

CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 16: Jack Jones #13 of the New England Patriots celebrates an incomplete pass during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

According to his legal representation, Jones had no intentions of bringing his guns to the airport that day.

“He had no intention of bringing any guns into Logan Airport that day. He had no intention of bringing any guns on to an airplane that day,” shared Jones’ lawyer, Rosemary Scapicchio. “I expect the evidence is going to show that he had no knowledge of what was going on.”

Bill Belichick’s defense in NE sheds one issue on the secondary but still faces dealing with another troublesome player. Cornerback J.C. Jackson — who’s currently making franchise CB money — did not travel with the team to Germany in Week 11. OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske reported on the reliability issues that Jackson presents to the Patriots. Jackson could face a similar fate to Jack Jones’ sooner than later.