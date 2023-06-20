Patriots CB Jack Jones Pleads Not Guilty After Airport Arrest On Gun Charges, Posts $30K Bail

Videos by OutKick

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was in a Boston courtroom on Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to a host of gun charges.

Jones was arrested at Logan International Airport last Friday when security discovered two guns in his carry-on luggage.

According to ESPN, Jones’ arraignment took place at the East Boston Municipal Court. The Patriots cornerback — who wrapped up his rookie season in January — posted $30,000 cash bail and will be back in court in August.

That date — scheduled for August 19 — will be a probable cause hearing.

Jones could be in a heap of trouble seeing as he is facing two counts of each of these charges:

possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport

possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card

unlawful possession of a firearm

carrying a loaded firearm

possession of a large-capacity feeding device

ESPN reports that two of those counts Jones is facing carry 2½ years minimum sentences.

However, his lawyer says that the former USC Trojan and Arizona Wildcat never meant to bring guns to the airport.

“He had no intention of bringing any guns into Logan Airport that day. He had no intention of bringing any guns on to an airplane that day,” his attorney, Rosemary Scapicchio, said. “I expect the evidence is going to show that he had no knowledge of what was going on.”

Jones is no stranger to off-field issues. MassLive Patriots reporter Mark Daniels compiled a list of them leading up to the incident at the airport.

Jack Jones is incredibly talented, but none of that will matter if he can't get his life together.



– Kicked out of USC for academics

– Arrested at a Panda Express for commercial burglary

– Suspended from Arizona State in 2020

– Suspended for 2 games from Patriots in 2022 — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) June 17, 2023

Ironically, about a month before the airport incident, Jones was a vocal critic of Ja Morant’s penchant for waving guns at things.

@JaMorant dumb.. you letting social media and yo pride ruin yo real money. Put them guns down and run that money up. Make one of yo homies sign up for security or concealed carry if you feel like you need it that bad.. but you the bread winner you gotta start acting like it.. — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) May 15, 2023

