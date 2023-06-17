Arrested New England Patriot, Jack Jones, Previously Condemned Ja Morant For Flaunting Guns

Videos by OutKick

Pot, meet kettle.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant received a 25-game suspension Friday for flashing a firearm on Instagram Live — twice. And those in the sports world have not been shy about sharing their opinions on the matter.

Including Patriots cornerback Jack Jones. On May 15 — two days after Morant’s second gun-waving offense — Jones tweeted some words of wisdom to the NBA star.

“dumb.. you letting social media and yo pride ruin yo real money,” he wrote. “Put them guns down and run that money up. Make one of yo homies sign up for security or concealed carry if you feel like you need it that bad.. but you the bread winner you gotta start acting like it..”

@JaMorant dumb.. you letting social media and yo pride ruin yo real money. Put them guns down and run that money up. Make one of yo homies sign up for security or concealed carry if you feel like you need it that bad.. but you the bread winner you gotta start acting like it.. — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) May 15, 2023

But apparently Jones forgot to take his own advice.

Jones was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport Friday after security found two firearms in his carry-on bag. So they called Massachusetts State Troopers to the scene.

According to police, Jones is facing a slew of charges.

A laundry list, one might say:

possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport

possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card

unlawful possession of a firearm

carrying a loaded firearm

possession of a large-capacity feeding device

Jack Jones faces arraignment next week. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty)

Aside from the obvious irony, it’s unclear why Jones thought he was in a position to give life advice in the first place.

As MassLive Patriots writer Mark Daniels pointed out, the 25-year-old has had some trying times during his football career, including multiple run-ins with the law.

Personally, I’m particularly interested in this Panda Express burglary.

Jack Jones is incredibly talented, but none of that will matter if he can't get his life together.



– Kicked out of USC for academics

– Arrested at a Panda Express for commercial burglary

– Suspended from Arizona State in 2020

– Suspended for 2 games from Patriots in 2022 — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) June 17, 2023

But hey, who am I to judge Jack Jones or Ja Morant? We all make mistakes.

Some of us just make — well — more of them.