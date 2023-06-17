Patriots Jack Jones Arrested For Bringing Two Guns On Plane

Videos by OutKick

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is reportedly facing charges after he reportedly tried to bring two guns onto an airplane.

According to Boston 25 news, Jones was arrested at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Friday evening.

Security found two firearms in Jones’ carry-on beg which led to them calling Massachusetts State Troopers to the scene.

According to police, Jones is facing a slew of charges. Seriously, this is a veritable laundry list.

He’s reportedly facing:

possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport

possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card

unlawful possession of a firearm

carrying a loaded firearm

possession of a large-capacity feeding device

Jones was booked at the airport State Police barracks but was released after posting $50,000 bond.

Word has already made it to his employer. The Patriots released a statement on the matter Friday night, several hours after Jones’ arrest.

Statement from the Patriots on the arrest of Jack Jones today at Logan Airport



“We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time.” — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) June 17, 2023

As MassLive Patriots writer Mark Daniels pointed out, the 25-year-old has had some trying times during his football career, including run-ins with the law.

Jack Jones is incredibly talented, but none of that will matter if he can't get his life together.



– Kicked out of USC for academics

– Arrested at a Panda Express for commercial burglary

– Suspended from Arizona State in 2020

– Suspended for 2 games from Patriots in 2022 — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) June 17, 2023

Jones has an arraignment scheduled for next week.

The Patriots selected Jones in the 4th round, 121st overall in the 2022 NFL draft. In his rookie season, he appeared in 13 games and had 25 tackles. He also had two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown.

