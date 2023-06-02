Patriots QB Mac Jones Says He’s Hitting It Off With Juju Smith-Schuster

Videos by OutKick

Things sound to be off to a good start between New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and one of his new offensive targets, Juju Smith-Schuster.

Jones said that he and Smith-Schuster meshed quickly and he talked to reporters about how Smith-Schuster — fresh off of drawing a Super Bowl-winning hold — has become a team leader.

“I think JuJu’s done a great job, also from a leadership standpoint,” Jones said according to NESN. “Coming in, that’s someone who adds veteran leadership from different places. He just came off of a Super Bowl team, so what a great value to our offense.

“Obviously, when he gets on the field, that’s going to be great because he has the experience and he loves talking about football.

Smith-Schuster spent 2022 with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, after spending the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

From the sound of it, he and Jones found common ground by talking Xs and Os.

“He’s just a football nerd, I guess, kind of like me. We kind of hit it off in that regard. He’s an awesome guy, and I’m looking forward to working with all those guys in that room. I think there’s a lot of potential there.”

I thought Juju was more of a TikTok guy, but if he has morphed into a football nerd that bodes well for the Pats.

Last season, Smith-Schuster was good for 78 receptions for 933 yards. He should be another decent option for Jones to throw too, and if the two already seem to be on the same wavelength that certainly bodes well.

Jones and the Patriots — who have a new offensive coordinator this season in Bill O’Brien — will have to contend with an AFC that is expected to be particularly competitive.

