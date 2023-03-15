JuJu Heading To Patriots: What Will Bill Belichick Think Of His TikTok Account?

Videos by OutKick

It looks like JuJu Smith-Schuster is taking his talents to Foxborough.

As OutKick’s Armando Salguero wrote earlier in the day, one of the top items on the New England Patriots’ to-do list was to get a wide-out to replace Jakobi Meyers who is off to Las Vegas.

So, it appears they went out and got themselves Super Bowl champ and TikTok fiend JuJu Smith-Schuster fit the bill.

The #Patriots are expected to sign former #Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, giving QB Mac Jones an important weapon moving forward. Jakobi Meyers out, JuJu in. pic.twitter.com/bhguvYamCY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Smith confirmed the news by tweeting a GF of a Patriots flag.

Excited for my next chapter in New England! I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/EwOxy7L7yz — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 15, 2023

He also took a second to thank the folks in Kansas City.

Thank you to Kansas City for the giving me the opportunity to come in and contribute to a Super Bowl, the most unforgettable experience of my life. I will always love my teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans for being so great to me. 🙏🏾 💍 pic.twitter.com/12mkvb2qMm — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 15, 2023

The big question on everyone’s mind isn’t how Smith-Schuster will slot into the Patriots offense, it’s how Belichick will react to his compulsive TikTok-ing.

My guess is the New England front man wouldn’t know what exactly was going on if he caught JuJu making a TikTok in the locker room. He would just know it had nothing to do with football and put an end to it.

The 26-year-old out of USC is heading into his seventh NFL season. He spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent last season with the Chiefs and logged 993 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.

Perhaps most importantly, he was on the receiving end of a hold that sealed Kansas City’s Super Bowl win last month.

This is an interesting fit and should be a fun storyline to follow in 2023.

