JuJu Smith-Schuster Praises ‘Dog’ Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is evidently very popular with his teammates, just as wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster is heading into free agency, but coming off a win in the 2023 Super Bowl, he seemed pretty clear on where he’d like to continue playing.

TMZ Sports asked Smith-Schuster about Mahomes and his upcoming free agency, and JuJu repeatedly praised the two-time Super Bowl champ.

“Ah, man,” JuJu said. “He’s the MVP. He’s a dog, man.”

He repeated it again, when asked if he’d like to return to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Yeah, man,” Smith-Schuster said. “It’s Patty Mahomes. He’s a dog.”

There’s no indication if the Chiefs have already made an offer, but based on these comments, it certainly seems like JuJu would prefer a reunion.

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 02: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) celebrates his reception and first down1st down with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) during the NFL Football match between the Tampa Bay Bucs and Kansas City Chiefs on October 2nd, 2022 at Hard Raymond James Stadium, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Why Not Play With Mahomes?

It’s hard to argue with JuJu, given Mahomes’ track record in the NFL thus far.

His list of accomplishments is staggering for someone who’s only completed five full seasons in the league.

Two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP. League MVP twice, in 2018 and 2022. Three All-Pro selections. Pro Bowl selection all five years. And an NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

Hard to argue with that level of success. Even though his brother is doing everything possible to distract from it.

Smith-Schuster also had a very good season when paired with Mahomes. He was targeted 108 times in 14 starts, caught 78 passes for 933 yards.

And obviously, helped win the Chiefs the Super Bowl by drawing a questionable holding penalty late in the 4th quarter.

Smith-Schuster will likely be in relatively high demand for a free agent wide receiver, but given their obvious rapport, keeping the connection going may be a priority for Kansas City.