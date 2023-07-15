Rachel Stuhlmann, The Paige Spiranac Of Tennis, Rushes To Jessica Pegula’s Defense After ‘Trash’ Story

Videos by OutKick

Rachel Stuhlmann, the Paige Spiranac of the tennis world who OutKick dubbed the No. 1 ranked tennis influencer, ain’t putting up with the nonsense.

Stuhlmann — like any good No. 1 ranked influencer would do — rushed to the defense of star player Jessica Pegula.

Sound familiar? It should. The 29-year-old is the daughter of Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula. Unfortunately, she recently lost in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon for the sixth time, prompting a British newspaper to fire off one of the dumbest takes of all time.

“Six quarter-finals, six defeats: Jessica Pegula needs dynamic that family billions can’t buy,” the Times’ headline read.

Hey, British newspaper — this is America. We don’t do that crap here. Not on our turf and not to one of our own.

Enter Paige Spiranac Rachel Stuhlmann:

This is SO 🗑️ and just ridiculous. You’re amazing @JPegula. Keep balling!🔥 https://t.co/EmM4ALZcKx — Rachel Stuhlmann (@rstuhlmann) July 14, 2023

Rachel Stuhlmann takes her role as tennis’ Paige Spiranac seriously

Just the No. 1 ranked tennis influencer in the world doing No. 1 ranked tennis influencer things.

Sometimes the job requires you to post banger Instagram content, like Rachel did last week for Fourth of July. Sometimes, however, it requires you to put on your cape and stick up for your own — and that’s what we have here.

Advantage: Rachel Stuhlmann.

“In the early 1990s the Buffalo Bills reached the Super Bowl four times in a row but never won one,” the garbage article said.

“She is surrounded by luxury, but no grand-slam trophies. Which begs the question of what drives her. Is it possible to be hungry for victory if defeat is not overly meaningful in terms of wealth?

“Tennis is a sport littered with pushy parents or parents who regard their offspring as a meal ticket. It is littered with players who feel a deep visceral desire to win for their nation, especially if that nation has been through a crisis.

“Tennis can be an escape from poverty or reality. It can be all the individual has. Take away the racket and there is no plan B. Pegula has a plan B whether she wants it or not.”

Trash article, trash take. The Pegulas are worth $6.7 billion, according to Forbes. So what? That means Jessica Pegula is gonna just sleepwalk through life with no motivation?

Yeah, OK. That may be how they do things in Europe, but not here in the US of A. Not in this economy, at least!