Rachel Stuhlmann Continues To Take Her Role As The Paige Spiranac Of Tennis Seriously

Good luck silencing Rachel Stuhlmann. She’s not having any of it and you’re wasting your time filing your complaints with her. She has work, real work to do, and she doesn’t have time for such silliness.

Stuhlmann didn’t grind as hard as she did to earn the title as the World’s No. 1 Tennis Influencer just to listen to some trolls on social media telling her how to grow her brand. She has a following and a sport to grow.

(Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for AYS)

Her role as the Paige Spiranac of tennis is something that she’s never taken lightly. That’s not going to change. She made that very clear on Thursday.

On Thursday, while other influencers might have been busy making “May the Fourth” content – for the record there’s nothing wrong with that – Stuhlmann was busy defending her title. She did so with some red hot on the court content.

Stuhlmann answered some recently asked questions in the caption while delivering a message to the trolls. She said, “Hi friends. Here are answers to some [tennis] questions I’ve been asked recently:

Yes I think Hawkeye is good for the game and think it’s a good move to have at all tournaments I like pickleball- I think in different ways it’s good for tennis. I like that it makes people happy and active. Also the pickleball community is like a big family which is awesome No, I don’t think we should go back to ball kids carrying the towels over to the players. I got Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina for year end No. 1. Yes I know my brand is on the “edgier” side. And I own it. The game needs to move forward, and I’m happy to play my part.”

Rachel Stuhlmann Is Flexing Her No. 1 Tennis Influencer Muscles Again

That’s how it’s done right there. Take notes people. There’s no apology issued, she’s not backing down, or shying away from the mission that she’s on.

Stuhlmann owns it and knows that, while there are some who are going to complain, the silent majority is here for it.

Golf is better with Paige Spiranac and tennis is better with Rachel Stuhlmann. Don’t underestimate the power of the social media influencer, especially the influencers at the very top.

Stuhlmann has some big things in the works and has an exciting few weeks coming up. She has a French Open trip on the calendar and her OnlyFans spin-off is “coming very soon.”

When I hear an exciting few weeks are on the way, I immediately think there’s about to be a flood of content too. Get ready, the face of tennis is about to show us how it’s done.