Quinn Ewers’ Recovery Is Ahead Of Schedule, Texas Gives Good News On Star QB’s Health

Quinn Ewers is way ahead of schedule in terms of his health. The Texas quarterback is going to be back in uniform this Saturday, which is a rather shocking update considering where he was thought to be just two weekends ago.

Ewers, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2023 (and then Class of 2022 after reclassifying), transferred home to the Lone Star State this summer. After a lot of back-and-forth about who would start in Austin, the redshirt freshman won the job.

However, after lighting up Louisiana-Monroe in Week 1, Ewers was knocked out of the game against Alabama in Week 2. Immediately after his team lost to the Tide, it was expected that he would be out anywhere from four to six weeks. He suffered an SC joint sprain and walked off of the field in a sling.

Tons of Texas fight but the Longhorns fall to No. 1 Alabama, 20-19. Quinn Ewers walks off the field in street clothes and a sling on his left arm/shoulder. pic.twitter.com/lUGIuQ1PKA — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) September 10, 2022

Just few days later, Ewers was on the field going through warmups. He didn’t play against UTSA, but he was not wearing a brace.

No brace on Quinn Ewers during warm ups pic.twitter.com/6HXOOT1ODU — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) September 17, 2022

That alone was a big step forward.

It sounds like Quinn Ewers is doing even better.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke to the media on Thursday morning and provided an update on his star signal-caller. Ewers will not only make the trip to Lubbock this weekend, he will be dressed on the sideline as Texas plays Texas Tech.

Now, Sarkisian did not reveal if Ewers will play. He did not even say whether he could play if he wanted to or needed to. That is all unclear, and it is likely part of a tactic to keep the Red Raiders and the staff on their toes.

However, for Ewers to be dressed just two weeks into an expected four-to-six week recovery timeline is a very big deal. The writing is on the wall that he will be back playing sooner than later. That’s bad news for the rest of the Big 12 Conference.