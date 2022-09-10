Texas QB Quinn Ewers Injured In 2nd Quarter Against Alabama, Done For Game

The Texas Longhorns are hosting Alabama today in Austin, and we’re already looking at a bad situation for QB Quinn Ewers.

During the second quarter, Ewers dropped back to pass and was hit by Dallas Turner, who took him to the ground. The Texas QB landed on his non-throwing arm shoulder and was immediately in pain.

According to Pete Thamel, Ewers will not return to the game. The Texas quarterback was heading to get X-rays.

After the injury, Longhorns training staff immediately took Quinn Ewers into the medical tent. He eventually headed to the locker room with a towel over his head. 

The injury immediately called to mind the Colt McCoy injury during the last meeting between these two teams, which saw the Longhorns lose the national championship.

We will see if Ewers returns to the game, but judging by the way he was holding his shoulder, this doesn’t look good for Texas. The Longhorns ended up scoring on the drive, led by backup QB Hudson Card.

As for what Ewers should do regarding the injury if he can play, former New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees had an interesting take. 

