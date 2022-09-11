Quinn Ewers’ Health Status Reportedly Gets A Huge Update

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is reportedly out for an extended period of time.

The former phenom five star recruit suffered an SC sprain, which is an injury to the joint where the collarbone meets the sternum, against Alabama taking a hit from Dallas Turner, and the young passer will reportedly miss at least a month.

The Dallas Turner hit on Quinn Ewers pic.twitter.com/vNeuicidXB — Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) September 10, 2022

Pete Thamel reported Sunday that Ewers will be out four to six weeks, but could return against Oklahoma October 8 at the earliest.

The earliest that Ewers could potentially return is the Oklahoma game on Oct. 8. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 11, 2022

Prior to getting injured against the Crimson Tide, Ewers threw for 134 yards and had the Longhorns looking outstanding. Hudson Card replaced him and threw for 158 yards in the 20-19 loss for Texas.

Now, Hudson will take over the QB1 role through at least early October for the Longhorns. At the latest, it sounds like Card might have to be the guy until the team gets closer to November.

Quinn Ewers is out multiple weeks with an SC sprain. (Photo by Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The good news for Texas is that Card is far from a scrub. He reportedly pushed Ewers in the QB battle and also shined at moments against Alabama.

Hudson Card will be QB1 for Texas until Quinn Ewers returns. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Now, it’s his show in Austin for the foreseeable future. As for Ewers, fans everywhere are hoping he’s back to slicing it upon the field as quickly as possible. The young man was dueling before getting hurt Saturday.