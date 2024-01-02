Morons Cry Racism After Quinn Ewers Gets Away With Doing The Ja Morant ‘Gun’ Celebration During Sugar Bowl

Videos by OutKick

After throwing a touchdown in the Sugar Bowl on Monday, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers decided to do the same ‘gun’ celebration we recently saw Ja Morant do. Some people seem to think Ewers got a free pass to do the celebration because he’s white while forgetting a very important fact about Morant’s past.

Morant’s latest not-so-great viral moment came during the Memphis Grizzlies’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans on December 26. After throwing down an alley-oop to seal the game, Morant did a celebratory dance while appearing to pretend he was firing two handguns towards the crowd.

Morant later jumped on X, formerly Twitter, and posted “you gotta rock ya hips” all but confirming he was simply copying the dance that was adopted by the LSU football team this past season which it took from a New Orleans influencer.

Given LSU’s close ties to New Orleans, Morant pulling out the move against the Pelicans made sense from a trolling standpoint, but that doesn’t mean it looked great in the public’s eye. He took plenty of criticism following the celebration.

Fast-forward to Monday night’s Sugar Bowl game in New Orleans between Texas and Washington, and Ewers decided to do the same locally-inspired celebration.

Quinn Ewers with the Ja Morant celebration pic.twitter.com/24ZQCusBPg — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 2, 2024

Some people saw Ewers do the celebration and immediately wanted him to be ridiculed like Morant was while insinuating that he was free to do whatever he wanted because his skin happens to be white.

ja morant: “lock that thug up” “he’s learned nothing” whoever tf quinn ewers is: “he’s just having fun” https://t.co/5ahdl8CBRs — drg. (@drgfromnyc) January 2, 2024

But Ja is a thug? Racism will always exist in this country — Coach Mitch 🏀 (@WorldwideHaven) January 2, 2024

There is a reason Ewers can do the same celebration as Morant and not face the same heat and it has nothing at all to do with the color of either person’s skin.

People upset that Morant was called out for doing the celebration and Ewers wasn’t are conveniently leaving out some very important context.

Morant flashed a gun on Instagram Live not once, but twice, in two months time last year and was suspended for the first 25 games of the NBA season.

The Grizzlies’ superstar has a history of literally waving firearms on live streams while it doesn’t appear the same can be said about Ewers, which is why Morant took the criticism he did following the celebration.

Follow Mark Harris on X @itismarkharris and email him at mark.harris@outkick.com