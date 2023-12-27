Ja Morant Criticized For Apparent Gun Celebration: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Ja Morant is, once again, facing some heat for his latest antics.

The Memphis Grizzlies star is back after serving a lengthy suspension following multiple off-the-court issues, and he made a very strange celebration decision Tuesday against the Pelicans.

The talented NBA guard, who seems obsessed with guns, appeared to pretend like he was shooting into the crowd following a dunk.

Morant was previously suspended for flashing a gun in a strip club and for flashing a fake gun in a car. It’s a pretty bold move to pretend to be opening fire on the crowd given his history.

Ja Morant faces criticism for gun celebration.

It didn’t take long at all for people to notice the celebration and weigh in. As you’d expect, people on social media weren’t impressed at all.

he ain’t learn shit 🔥😂 https://t.co/bCsN9MBFm2 — Travonne Edwards (@Travonne) December 27, 2023

Adam Silver gonna have a bat phone set up in his office for Ja Morant https://t.co/UwKUgJfNeX pic.twitter.com/0dLuU2IMjn — Mr Puerto Rican (@Velasquez4prez) December 27, 2023

The optics of ja morant own employer promoting the flashing of gun hand motions after coming back from a 25 game suspension is insane 💀💀 https://t.co/zFqUdsCDbj — John (@iam_johnw) December 27, 2023

Lmaoooooooooo learning nothing >>> https://t.co/FaXwLnHAB7 — Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 (@Kazeem) December 27, 2023

Ja Morant after the game pic.twitter.com/xDatMXgkIZ — KAEL (@Kramseyackerson) December 27, 2023

Adam Silver to Ja tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/uVRLzM8hOS — Hologram H (@HmJileswrites) December 27, 2023

Is doing an apparent gun celebration a huge deal? No, it’s not at all. It’s just a celebration, but given Morant’s history, he should be smart enough to know better.

If he doesn’t know better, then the team should definitely know better. The man was suspended for two different incidents involving guns (one was later believed to be a fake gun), and the team tweeted a video of what appears to be a gun celebration.

Is there nobody in Memphis with an ounce of common sense? If Morant can’t stay out of his own way, then the team shouldn’t help draw criticism to him.

The tweet of the video has been seen more than 4.3 million times. Not at all what Adam Silver, Morant or the NBA needs.

Ja Morant appeared to do a gun celebration against the Pelicans. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Morant is one of the best players in the NBA, but appears to still lack basic common sense. Just play basketball and leave the antics at home. Let me know your thoughts on Morant at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.