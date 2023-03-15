Quentin Tarantino Reportedly Has Plans In Place For His Final Movie

Videos by OutKick

Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino reportedly has the wheels in motion for what is expected to be his last feature film.

Tarantino has always said he wanted to call it a day after 10 movies and not overstay his welcome like some other directors have. 2019’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood… was Tarantino’s 9th movie (he counts (Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 as one movie).

The Hollywood Reporter says that sources told them the director has written a script — titled The Movie Critic — that will be his final film.

No, it doesn’t sound like it will be an adaptation of the 90s animated sitcom The Critic, starring John Lovitz.

From the way it was reported it sounded like they may even bill it as his final movie, which sounds like a stroke of marketing genius.

Details are being kept in a suitcase (which we can only hope emits an otherworldly glow when opened, like the one in Pulp Fiction), but THR had what sounds like a good guess as to the subject matter. Their sources said the film has a female lead and is set in 1970s Los Angeles. They then filled in the blanks and surmised that the film could be about — or loosely based on — Pauline Kael.

Kael was a highly influential film critic in that era. She was known to get into it with her editors and with filmmakers she critiqued.

If that doesn’t sound like a perfect way for Tarantino to flex his unrivaled dialogue-writing muscle then I’m not sure what is.

Even if Tarantino wraps up his film directing career, don’t expect him to retire to altogether. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Don’t Expect Tarantino To Retire Completely

It’s a bit of a bummer that this may be the last movie we get from Tarantino, but it’s hard not to respect the quit while you’re ahead attitude. Plus, that isn’t to say he won’t make a long-rumored foray into television. He just may not make more feature films.

Tarantino has also gotten into podcasting lately and also put out some books.

I want to see Tarantino crank out some more books. His novelization of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood… was fantastic. It took the plot of the movie and reworked it into something new. Plus, he added background info on all the characters and elaborated on things mentioned in the movie.

I think I speak for humanity when I say that Inglourious Basterds needs that same treatment. A completely original novel would be great too.

What I’m saying is that man can write. If he penned an infomercial or directions for how to install a watch battery, I would check it out.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle