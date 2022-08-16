Quentin Tarantino recently shared an all-time wild take on the “Indiana Jones” film franchise.

The Harrison Ford-led franchise is one of the most successful film franchises in the history of cinema, and the whip-carrying archeologist has millions of fans around the globe.

What is the best “Indiana Jones” movie? (Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images)

Most fans agree the first film is the best, the second and third are probably interchangeable in the rankings and the fourth film is by far the worst.

Well, Tarantino thinks “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” is better than “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” with Sean Connery.

Quentin Tarantino shares outrageous “Indiana Jones” opinion. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“I like ‘Crystal Skull’ more than the Sean Connery one. I don’t like the Sean Connery one. I don’t like [that] one at all. … That’s such a boring one. It’s boring! And he’s not an interesting character. The joke is made immediately. It’s like ‘Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot,'” Tarantino said on the “ReelBlend” podcast when talking about his views on “Indiana Jones,” according to IndieWire.

There are controversial film takes and then there are takes so bonkers that it’s hard to take them seriously.

Tarantino claiming “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” is better than “Last Crusade” is the kind of opinion that might start a war.

Is “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” better than “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”? (Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images)

Simply outrageous to choose the film with Shia LaBeouf over the third “Indiana Jones” film with Connery.

“Last Crusade” is an all-time awesome movie. They’re literally looking for the Holy Grail while fighting Nazis!

What more could you ever want from a film?

What is the most popular “Indiana Jones” movie? (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)

“Last Crusade” came out with all the expectations in the world, and it turned out to be about Jones battling the Soviets and interdimensional creatures.

It’s a fun movie, but it’s nothing compared to the third film in the series. In what world could anyone think otherwise?

Tarantino is a great filmmaker, but this take is horrifically bad.