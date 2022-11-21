Quentin Tarantino Reveals When He’ll Retire

Quentin Tarantino isn’t interested in directing films until he dies.

The iconic director, who is 59, has directed nine feature films, and all of them have been outstanding. Well, his fans should enjoy it while it lasts because he plans on making his next movie his last one.

Quentin Tarantino plans on ending his career on his own terms. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

“Well, I’ve been doing it for a long time. I’ve been doing it for 30 years. It’s time to wrap up the show. I’m an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more and I don’t want to work to diminishing returns,” Tarantino told CNN’s Chris Wallace when asked why he wants to make his 10th film his last one. He previously indicated that was his plan, and it sounds like he hasn’t deviated at all.

When will the final movie come? The legendary director has honestly no idea and he’s not in a rush. He also seemed to take a subtle shot at movies trending towards more streaming than your standard viewing in theaters.

Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director Quentin Tarantino tells CNN's Chris Wallace that he plans to quit after his next film, but isn't sure what that film will be yet https://t.co/pCpgnKE5Ts pic.twitter.com/CC29XkNA16 — CNN (@CNN) November 18, 2022

Quentin Tarantino is okay riding off into the sunset on his own terms.

This is a refreshing stance from Tarantino. It really is. Most people in sports and entertainment hang onto the bitter end.

They hang around long after their primes have passed and it’s often just pathetic. How many Hollywood stars end up finishing their careers with abysmal movies instead of going out at top? The list is endless.

Tarantino has no interest in going down that path. He sounds like he’s ready to go out on top, and I have no doubt he will.

Quentin Tarantino plans to retire after one more movie. (Photo credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Just take a look at the list of movies he’s directed. It’s insane how talented he is. “The Hateful Eight” is considered one of his less successful films, and I still think it’s better than 99% of what Hollywood usually releases.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” came out in 2019, was absolutely unbelievable and ended up with 10 Academy Award nominations.

Quentin Tarantino simply doesn’t miss.

The good news is Tarantino doesn’t seem overly eager to rush to the end of his career. It could be a couple years or maybe it could be 10 years. Nobody other than Tarantino knows, but whenever it does drop, it should be awesome.