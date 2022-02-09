ESPN Employees Discuss Toxic, Racist Workplace with Project Veritas

Videos by OutKick

Project Veritas released a video on Tuesday night that further uncovers ESPN’s toxic and often racist workplace.

The whistleblower is a former ESPN Studio Operator named Trevor Adams. Adams came to Veritas with recorded audio and video clips of numerous ESPN employees discussing how the network tried to become the “face of BLM.”

Here’s the full clip:

There are two notable moments in the video.

First, surveillance footage shows that ESPN called the police on Adams after he sent a company-wide email expressing his concerns with the company’s vaccine mandate and racism toward certain employees.

Adams claims ESPN viewed his email as a “threat.”

“Surveillance footage outside of Adams’ home shows local law enforcement arriving at the request of ESPN which flagged him as a security threat two days after his email was sent,” PV writes.

“During the interaction with law enforcement, they confirmed that they were sent by the company as a result of the email.”

Adams later says several of his colleagues “cheered” him after he sent the email, but did not have his back following ESPN’s reaction.

“A lot of people were cheering me on. A lot of people said, ‘We’re glad you sent this. We hope something comes of it. We don’t think it will, but we’re glad that finally someone spoke up.’”

ESPN terminated Adams soon after Project Veritas tried to obtain a comment from ESPN’s Human Resources department.

Second, the video shows SEC reporter Alyssa Lang revealing that someone behind the scenes had aggressively complained to her about being white and hosting with two other hosts of the same color. It’s not clear to which program Lang is referring.

Lang says, “I know the comments that have been made to me at work and the conversations that have been had in front of me at work, like, I mean just blatantly racist sh*t. Just blatantly, like, complaining to me that we have three white hosts, and I’m like, ‘What do you want me- do you want me to leave?”

Earlier today, OutKick documented several examples of how ESPN has embraced racism on-air over the past two years. Here’s part of the column:

In 2017, new ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro began reeling ESPN’s programming back in. Pitaro said on the record that ESPN would no longer cover politics, and he began to promote more news breakers and former players. The network also began to edge out unsuccessful wokes like Bomani Jones, Sarah Spain, Jemele Hill and Cari Champion. As a result, ESPN rebounded swiftly, with higher ratings across the board.

But after the death of George Floyd, sources say Disney, the parent company of ESPN, began to pressure the network to prove that it’s not racist. How do you do that? Well, you can’t. All you can do is distract those above you by spewing racism toward white people, obviously.

So, Pitaro caved and undid everything he had fixed. Since 2020, ESPN has been MSNBC masquerading as a sports network, spreading blatant lies, racist commentary, CCP talking points, partisan politics and BLM.

The racialization of ESPN is prevalent behind the scenes as well. ESPN has disproportionately promoted and hired black talents over white, Hispanic and Asians for two years. Last year, former ESPN talent Maria Taylor used her leverage as a black woman to try and strongarm the network into giving her an $8 million a year contract offer, well above her market value. ESPN countered with $5 million, but Taylor declined and left for NBC. Even ESPN’s white guilt has its limits.

ESPN did not comment on a request from Project Veritas. Do not expect one either. ESPN does not care if its workplace is toxic or racist, as long as it’s racist toward the right group.