Project Veritas To Expose The Anti-White Racism At ESPN

Videos by OutKick

Project Veritas says it will expose ESPN as a racist organization on Tuesday night.

Monday, Veritas, one of the few outlets that still practices journalism, posted a teaser of recorded audio clips of ESPN reporter Alyssa Lang — a white woman who works on ESPN’s SEC coverage — revealing a “blatantly racist” conversation she had behind the scenes:

While the teaser is only 59 seconds, it appears Veritas has clips that prove ESPN has used racist business practices against white people. Yes, anti-white racism does exist, no matter how often the press tells you it doesn’t. Racism exists in all forms, not just against the groups ESPN claims.

During the video, another staffer says that ESPN wanted to become the “face of BLM,” an assertion that matches up with ESPN’s pivot toward social justice activism, which we’ve documented at OutKick.

In 2017, new ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro began reeling ESPN’s programming back in. Pitaro said on the record that ESPN would no longer cover politics, and he began to promote more news breakers and former players. The network also began to edge out unsuccessful wokes like Bomani Jones, Sarah Spain, Jemele Hill and Cari Champion. As a result, ESPN rebounded swiftly, with higher ratings across the board.

But after the death of George Floyd, sources say Disney, the parent company of ESPN, began to pressure the network to prove that it’s not racist. How do you do that? Well, you can’t. All you can do is distract those above you by spewing racism toward white people, obviously.

So, Pitaro caved and undid everything he had fixed. Since 2020, ESPN has been MSNBC masquerading as a sports network, spreading blatant lies, racist commentary, CCP talking points, partisan politics and BLM.

The racialization of ESPN is prevalent behind the scenes as well. ESPN has disproportionately promoted and hired black talents over white, Hispanic and Asians for two years. Last year, former ESPN talent Maria Taylor used her leverage as a black woman to try and strongarm the network into giving her an $8 million a year contract offer, well above her market value. ESPN countered with $5 million, but Taylor declined and left for NBC. Even ESPN’s white guilt has its limits.

And yet, ESPN still pretends as though black people are underrepresented on air, even though nearly every show on the network is over 50% black on any given day. Furthermore, shows like First Take and NBA Today are almost exclusively black. It’s clear that ESPN doesn’t undermine black people, but that doesn’t matter to critics. So ESPN overcorrects each year, hiring and promoting more and more black on-air talent, while ignoring candidates of other races.

And ESPN wants you to see just how racially biased it has become. ESPN created and promoted the following photo in August, just in case you needed visual proof that it hires black people:

ESPN is totally, 100%, absolutely, without a doubt not racist against black people. Pinky swear. Just look at the photo.

Meanwhile, Dan Orlovsky and Mina Kimes are the only pundits in a featured “opinion” role who are under 40 and not black. The only two. So anyone who hasn’t already been grandfathered in like Max Kellerman and Tony Kornheiser has no shot.

On Tuesday night, PV will expose some of the racist rot that pervades ESPN. However, ESPN won’t change. If PV proves ESPN is racist against white people, the network will breathe a sigh of relief that its quest to become the face of BLM has officially been a success.

Pay particular attention to what happens to Lang. She is a talented broadcaster, and she’s honest. What she’s saying is true. Still, former disgruntled employees and those who don’t believe white people can be the victims of racism will likely attack her. People like Jemele Hill. So hopefully others will stand up for Lang, though that’s doubtful. The sports media industry is teeming with cowards, and many of them are Lang’s colleagues.

Project Veritas will release the full video tonight at 8 pm EST.