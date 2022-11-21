ProFootballDoc: Week 11 Big Injuries and Monday Night Football Health Analysis

A 4-1 Sunday against the spread leaves us +15 at 33-18-4 using injury advantages for this season.

The two biggest injuries to watch are those suffered by Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts. Meanwhile, the Giants have cluster injuries at WR, CB and the Offensive Line.

The injuries on piling up for the New York #Giants on both sides of the ball, including bad news for promising rookie WR Wan'Dale Robinson.



The Monday Night game is in Mexico City where the elevation is significantly higher than Denver. If the Broncos home is nicknamed the “mile high city”, this game will be played at about a mile and a half above sea level. Look for plenty of oxygen to be used on the sidelines and watch for fatigue. Also, watch the ball carry further resulting in some longer field goals attempts than usual and plenty of deep shots in the passing game.

SF -8 vs AZ

Both San Francisco And Arizona Trail Seattle In The NFC West

The 49ers are the healthier side. The Cardinals have offensive line issues at four out of the five spots and likely will have Colt McCoy as the starting QB given Kyler Murray’s hamstring injury. Even if DeAndre Hopkins plays through his hamstring injury, that may not be enough. Offensively, San Francisco is essentially healthy minus their original QB starter in Trey Lance, who has been long forgotten. San Francisco is on the rise in terms of health and should be poised to take advantage of Arizona, a team that is in the midst of a bad injury stretch. Their pass offense health is at a season-low of 61.3. If the 49ers get up, this game could get out of hand in a hurry.

As we turn to Week 12, teams that are out of contention may have players who shut down their seasons. Meanwhile, the bidding war is on for teams in contention like the Cowboys and Giants to add Odell Beckham, Jr. who is almost healthy now coming off his second straight ACL tear on the same knee.

As OutKick reported Sunday, OBJ could soon choose between a pair of NFC East teams, the Giants and Cowboys. A seemingly healthy Beckham Jr. is expected to begin making free agent visits shortly after Thanksgiving.