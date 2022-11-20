ProFootballDoc: NFL Week 11 Sunday Injury Based Advantages

We take a 29-17-4 plus 12 mark into Week 11 of the NFL season. Go to Sports Injury Central, the only site that does injury analysis (not just injury reporting) to see the basis for the picks and come up with your own prop plays.

Let’s keep the winning weeks going.

CAR +13 @ BAL

Baltimore has been injured all year and they aren’t fully healthy just yet. Tight End Mark Andrews is questionable and may play and Roquan Smith will help the defense. With Baker Mayfield back and a relatively healthy Panthers squad, it seems they can cover and points should go on the board (maybe in both directions).

CHI @ ATL -2.5

Not directly injury but trading your two best defenders is like losing them to injury. Since the Bears started dealing Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, the defense has given up at least 30 point the last three games averaging over 38 points. With Justin Fields fantastic running and offensive resurgence, the defensive failures have been hidden. Expect the Falcons to take advantage. Atlanta is down top corners but can the Bears take advantage? Lean to the over 49 here too.

CLE vs BUF over 49.5

This game is now in a dome. The fast track and defensive injuries should lead to points on both sides. Josh Allen is not 100% with his elbow but healthy enough to move the ball. The Browns strong run game should flourish with MLB Tremaine Edmunds out.

LV +3 @ DEN

Hard to take the Raiders who lost to the Colts but they are the healthier side by far. Denver has big time offensive line issues while missing the two WRs and the #1 RB. Defensively the Broncos are without 3/4ths the starting linebackers (Bradley Chubb due to trade). The algorithm leans to the under 41.5 as well. With a loss, here comes the fire Nathaniel Hackett chatter again.

KC -5 @ LAC

The Chiefs are the visitors but they will have the crowd on their side in Los Angeles. KC is also completely healthy on defense against a Chargers offense with key weapons in Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Gerald Everett hampered. Defensively, the Chargers are extremely thin on the line while still missing Joey Bosa and J.C. Jackson done for the season. The under 52 may be a solid play here with KC being able to run the ball and the Chargers lacking firepower.

Honorable mentions went 4-1 last week ATS. Here are five more to consider based on injury analysis.

DET +3

HOU +3

MIN +1.5

PIT +4

LARvsNO under 39.5

Good luck.