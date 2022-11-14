ProFootballDoc: Monday Night Football Injury Advantages

A hot 3-0 start in the Sunday early games but a poor late finish leaves us 3-2 on the week. With the honorable mentions picks at 4-1, that would be a combined 7-3 on the day but we only count the five actual picks. This leaves us at 29-17-4 against the spread on the season with the health based selections.

The biggest injury of Week 10 is Cooper Kupp. Although the team gave no formal report, we have posted our significant cause for concern. The hope is for not the worst case scenario

The Monday Night matchup has a big line and a big health differential.

WAS @ PHI -11

The Eagles have no offensive injury issues and the Commanders are missing two top linebackers and still do not have Chase Young back from his ACL yet. Washington offensively gets back Johan ‘Dotson but he and Logan Thomas may not by 100%. They still are on a back up QB and have OL issues. Philadelphia has Avonte Maddox out and some depth issues on the defensive line. This should be a hard fought NFC East battle but the Eagles have a big point spread and health SIC score advantage.