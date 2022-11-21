ProFootballDoc: Justin Fields Has Chance To Play Week 12 With Shoulder and Hamstring Issues

Bears QB Justin Fields was slowed by hamstrings and then injured his non-throwing shoulder at the end of Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. No further clarification was provided by the team or head coach post game. What is his injury and will he be able to play Week 12?

By video, his left shoulder injury appears to be an AC joint sprain. He was taken for X-rays which we expect to be negative for fracture.

Fields was slowed already with hamstring issues. After a first half running 14 times for 73 yards, the second half he only rushed 4 times for 12 yards and turned down many chances with the open field in front of him. He appeared to have tightness in both hamstrings and was reported to need an IV for fluid to fight cramping after the game.

On the play he hurt his shoulder, Fields was slowed by his hamstrings and that contributed to getting caught where he was dumped down on his left shoulder.

With the injury to his non-throwing shoulder, Fields can play thru. He will be limited in practice and will likely need a pain killing injection to play. He has done that before even in college where he took a numbing injection to his ribs to return in the national championship game.

ProFootballDoc: Justin Fields Injection In Tent Leads To Career Day And Controversy

The hamstrings should be a non-issue to play thru. The shoulder will be harder but given the type of injury and his historic toughness, expect Fields to make the start for the Bears at the Jets next Sunday.

Written by Dr. David Chao

David Chao, MD -- known digitally as Pro Football Doc -- is an expert contributor for Outkick. Chao spent 17 seasons as the team doctor for the San Diego Chargers (1997-2013) and is part of the medical team at OASIS in San Diego where he treats and specializes in orthopedic sports injuries, working with high-profile professional athletes from the NFL, NBA, and MLB.

