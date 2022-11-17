ProFootballDoc: TEN Vs. GB Thursday Football Injury Advantages

Plus 12 on the year with Sunday picks against the spread and here is a look at tonight’s content.

TEN @ GB -3

The Field Views for tonight’s game are littered with injuries on both sides of the ball. A close analysis can give you good prop plays. Overall, both defenses have new issues. Tennessee is the more impacted side with half of their defense out. Three out of four linebackers, #1 corner and strong safety out plus issues with key DL Jeffrey Simmons. The best player at each level for the Titans is out.

The Packers have just figured out how to deal with their chronic offensive line issues and thin wide receiver corps. Run first is the new mantra. The beat the Cowboys in an overtime game and Aaron Rodgers only threw 20 passes.

This is poised to be a Derrick Henry vs Aaron Jones game which could chew up clock and lead to an under 41.5. Both starting QBs can be effective but the passes many be few and far between tonight the way the health matches up.