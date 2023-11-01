Pro-Palestinian ‘Protestors’ Release Painted Mice In UK McDonald’s

Videos by OutKick

Multiple McDonald’s in the UK have been targeted by pro-Palestinian “protestors” who have decided that the best way to get their message is by dumping tubs of colored mice into the dining rooms of local McDonald’s.

Diners at McD’s across the pond have had their meals of McBangers And Mash (or whatever they’ve got on the menu over there) interrupted by this grotesque trend. Pro-Palestinian “activists” painting tubs full of mice and turning them loose, then yelling “F–k Israel.”

I’m not really sure how this is supposed to draw sympathy for their cause, but they’re doing it.

Videos have been making the rounds of this form of “protest” on social media.

Another McDonalds in Birmingham, England has been targeted by pro-Palestine Muslim activists who released mice in the restaurant. They want the franchise chain to shut down in Israel. pic.twitter.com/IiuZEhwGat — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 1, 2023

Multiple McDonald’s stores in the UK have been filled with mice, released by pro-Palestinian activists who accuse the chain of supporting Israel. pic.twitter.com/sZpbiHvYCQ — VICE News (@VICENews) November 1, 2023

McDonald’s confirmed one incident in Birmingham to British outlet LBC.

“We are aware of an incident in our Birmingham Star City restaurant this evening where a number of mice were released by a member of the public,” a spokesperson told the outlet. “Following the removal of the mice, the restaurant has been fully sanitised and our pest control partners have been called out to conduct a full inspection.”

Dumping Mice In A McDonald’s Isn’t A ‘Protest,’ It’s An Idiotic Stunt

According to The Jerusalem Post, McDonald’s had been targeted because its branch in Israel announced plans to donate meals to troops.

We’ve seen some insane forms of “protest” like this, but they’ve mostly from climate lunatics. However, let’s be real about it. Throwing soup at a painting, gluing yourself to a seat at the US Open, and dumping painted mice in McDonald’s are not forms of protest

They’re just dumb stunts, performed by dumb people.

Doing something stupid like that for attention and then calling it a protest is no different from the people who act like douchebags in public and then go, “Bro, calm down; it’s just a prank!” when they inevitably get called out.

Just completely idiotic behavior that won’t get anyone on their side, but will — fortunately — turn many against them.

