Pro-Abortion Law Professor Calls For Violence, Limits Twitter Account After Social Media Backlash

A Georgetown law professor has recently taken full advantage of the free speech rights accorded to those on the left. Not only did Professor Josh Chafetz tweet out in support of the mob that has terrorized the private residence of a member of the federal judiciary, but he then bragged that his incendiary language would not affect his job.

You’ll recall that earlier this month, a draft of an opinion that would overturn Roe v Wade leaked to the press. The draft opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito, and a mob of pro-abortion protestors have since ventured into a quiet, private neighborhood in the DC area to intimidate Alito into changing his mind.

Chafetz agrees with these so-called protests and has bet that his employer, a Catholic university, does too.

“Folks can snitch tag @GeorgetownLaw all they want (I’m so sorry, public affairs folks!), they’re not going to fire me over a tweet you don’t like,” Chafetz said in a tweet that has since been deleted. He has also limited access to his account.

The thing is, he’s more than likely right. Jonathan Turley, a legal analyst and Shapiro Chair of Public Interest Law at George Washington University, notes that “reckless and even violent rhetoric is tolerated when the targets are conservatives or Republicans in academia. A conservative, libertarian, or even moderate faculty member would make no such assumption today.”

Now, I know that many of you are free speech purists. OutKick founder Clay Travis is as well. So if you agree that Chafetz’s job shouldn’t be in jeopardy because he said some outlandish things, then you’re in good company. Most Americans feel that way. What we want to examine here is the double standard regarding the First Amendment.

So what did Chafetz originally say that would’ve have gotten him canceled if he were pro-life? Let’s take a look:

In short, Chafetz has called for the violent intimidation of a justice of the Supreme Court. In fact, he believes that whenever a justice gives a ruling he dislikes, an angry mob would be “justified” in employing tactics that are even “more aggressive” than what we’ve seen so far.

Meanwhile, some January 6th protestors who committed no violence and did not violate private property rights have languished in prison for over a year.

Chafetz, cloaked with the protection of his Leftist opinions, has encouraged violent revolution and then laughed at those who have called him out for it. He also hid behind a Twitter wall when people dared to disagree with him.

It remains to be seen whether Georgetown will address this behavior, but if past is precedent, we won’t hold our breath.