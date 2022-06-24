President Joe Biden Caught With Scripted Meeting Notes

Can’t script it better than this.

President Joe Biden suffered a silent gaffe on Thursday during a meeting with cabinet members titled, “Offshore Wind Drop-By Sequence of Events” when the leader of the free world accidentally flashed a note card full of detailed instructions on running the meeting, handed down by his higher-ups.

During the meeting, Biden inadvertently showed the meticulously worded instructions, which included how-to’s on very simple matters, from correctly identifying the people in the room to directions on locating said room, and when to take a seat.

Dems found themselves in capital-T Trouble when the flashcard showed an embarrassing specificity for the oft-confused president, including putting YOU in all caps for Biden to get the clue on his cues.

The bulleted itinerary read:

YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants

YOU take YOUR seat

YOU ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question (NOTE: Liz is joining virtually.)

Press enters

YOU thank participants

YOU depart

Press departs

According to The New York Post, Biden skipped a meeting to join oil executives and discuss rising gas prices in order to attend the conference on alternate energy.

Gaffes have surfaced throughout the Biden administration: most recently with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, whose off-script responses have led to stints of silence and fumbling through binder notes.

Biden’s sputtering mental fortitude, on clear display before the media, continues to spark doubt from both sides of the political aisle.

OutKick founder Clay Travis commented on the gaffe:

“They literally have to write out every basic instruction for Joe Biden,” Clay tweeted.

“I have never seen instructions like this for any person leading any meeting I’ve ever attended in my life. I bet you haven’t either. Biden has dementia. It’s clear to anyone with a functional brain.”

