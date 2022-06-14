Karine Jean-Pierre: Historically Dumb, Incompetent Press Secretary: Clay and Buck

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton discussed their thoughts on President Joe Biden and his administration.
“[Biden] is the worst president in any of our lives and probably the dumbest president in any of our lives and maybe the worst communicator in any of our lives,” Clay said. “Like every box that you can check for worst, Joe Biden, he’s done it and he’s managed somehow to pick the worst and dumbest people to represent him in his administration.”
Clay said, “we have a team of incompetence, the likes of which our nation has ever seen before.”
Clay details Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre trying to answer a question, that is expected and part of her job, but she scrambles.
“She’s being asked every day about the issues that every single one of our listeners is considering, that all of you out there are prepared to have an opinion on, and she can’t answer them back. I mean, it’s an embarrassment,” Clay said. “And increasingly it feels and I’ve been making this argument for a while now, but every day gets more valid. It feels like the Biden administration is tanking for the overall number one pick in a sports context where the incompetence is the goal. On some level, I’ve never seen anything like it. They’re so bad.”
Listen to what Clay and Buck had to say below:
7 CommentsLeave a Reply
I haven’t even bother to watch this dumb broad just another useful idiot only there because she is black
Be aware that Outkick is now censoring what you post or should I say attempt to post
Haven’t they been doing that for some time? I have not been censored/redacted that I am aware of. I can’t figure out what their criteria might be ??? I do try to avoid scatological phrases.
.
Not that I am aware of terms I posted in the past don’t post now certain female anatomy part and certain sexual orientation slang not nice I agree but it was never a problem before thanks for your response others can check it out to see what’s up
But BY FAR … THE Best Black Lesbian Press Secretary EVER!
.
When your criteria for hiring is “who they screw” and “how much melanin is in one’s skin,” then their actual abilities don’t matter. See, It’s fine to believe we need more gay, black females above their imaginary glass ceiling, but when the reality that they are incapable of doing the job, slams into the reality that the person needs to be able to DO THE JOB… then you have a problem.
Well, it does match the incompetence of their football franchise.