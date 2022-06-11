‘Uniter’ Biden Divides, Again, on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Jimmy Kimmel chases away right-leaning viewers on a nightly basis.

The former “Man Show” star’s progressive streak is to blame, turning his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologues into partisan screeds.

He addressed his transformation from apolitical comic to hard-charging progressive during a 2017 interview. Does Kimmel care about losing Republican viewers?

Not good riddance, but riddance.” Jimmy Kimmel

So perhaps it’s fitting that President Joe Biden visited ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to break his streak of no major press interviews since Feb. 10.

Biden touted himself as a uniter during the 2020 presidential campaign, and he gave plenty of lip service to the claim following his win over President Donald Trump. His inaugural slogan? “America United.”

Here’s a snippet from his inaugural address.

“We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos. This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward.” President Joe Biden

His actions, alas, have been anything but unifying.

Most recently, he used the tested phrase “ultra MAGA” to describe his political opposition. The Commander in Chief dubbed it the “most extreme political movement” in modern U.S. history. He also failed to decry activists protesting outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices, an atmosphere that may have contributed to an assassination attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s life this week.

Biden brought that same divisive energy to Kimmel’s couch June 8.

The interview, a blend of softball queries and questions pushing Biden to the Left, played out more or less as cultural observers expected. Biden meandered through his typical talking points and, at times, wandered off topic while separated from his trusty teleprompter.

CLAY TRAVIS REACTS TO BIDEN’S LATE-NIGHT TV APPEARANCE, CALLING IT ‘A CHARADE’

Biden also used the platform to excoriate his GOP adversaries anew.

Here’s how President Biden framed the current gun control debate following the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.

“A lot of it is intimidation by the NRA. Look, this is not your father’s Republican Party. This is a MAGA party.” Joe Biden

He wasn’t done.

Biden then labeled Republicans as dishonest, and worse, while vowing not to stoop to their level.

“I often get asked, ‘The Republican’s don’t play it square, why do you play it square?'” Biden said. “If we do the same thing they do, our democracy would literally be in jeopardy. That’s not a joke!” Joe Biden

Late-night TV is less and less about jokes in the modern era. Monologues avoid Democratic targets in favor of former presidents and Fox News personalities whose ratings dwarf the hosts in question.

The liberal Deadline.com explained why Biden made the trek to Kimmel’s studio in the first place.

The interview showed why the White House has turned to late night to get its message out: Biden was facing friendly questions, in a relaxed environment, from a host who is in sync with him on a number of issues. Deadline.com

So Kimmel did as the format now demands, letting Biden off the hook on soaring gas prices, skyrocketing inflation, a baby formula shortage and other modern ills.

Inadvertently, Kimmel let Biden remind us his “unity” mantra is more Beltway hot air.