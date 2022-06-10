Clay Travis Reacts To Biden’s Late Night TV Appearance, Calling It ‘A Charade’

Clay Travis joined ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ on Thursday night, where he reacted to President Biden’s late-night show appearance with Jimmy Kimmel saying “it’s all so much of a charade.”
The OutKick founder discussed President Biden’s lack of leadership as Americans struggle to make ends meet with record-high inflation.
Americans are suffering and want the country’s problems fixed, but “nobody is actually answering or dealing with the questions and the issues that are confronting the average American,” Clay said.
“What [Biden] seems to have united the country on is that everybody wishes he was not president” Clay continued.
Watch Clay Travis’ full take here:
Inflation raging our southern border being invaded by third world hoards our energy sector shut down and he’s yuking it up with a leftie douche who’s show no one watches talk about being tone deaf and out of touch with the American people despicable and pathetic
Wonder how Kimmel was able to talk with his face in Biden’s lap.
The review from the stock market is not good.