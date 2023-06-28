Popstar Madonna Rushed To ICU Over The Weekend, Tour Cancelled

Videos by OutKick

According to reports legendary singer Madonna was rushed to an intensive care unit, but is now recovering and alert.

Page Six reported that the 64-year-old “Like A Virgin” singer was found unresponsive at a residence on Saturday night. She was then taken to an ICU where she was intubated for at least one night before the tube was removed.

Additionally, Madonna’s oldest daughter, Lordes Leon, was reportedly with her through the health scare.

While she is now said to be alert and on the mend, her longtime manager, Guy Oseary shared some additional details in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU,” Oseary wrote. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

He did not elaborate on what that bacterial infection was specifically, but the New York Post pulled up some numbers from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. They say that 23,000 adults die from them each year. Although, there are many different types of bacterial infections.

Madonna appears onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards earlier this year. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Madonna’s World Tour Postponed

Oseary explained that this setback would result in the cancelation of all of the singer’s scheduled commitments. Most notably, that includes an 84-stop world tour announced earlier this year, which was slated to begin in July.

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” Oseary said.

That tour is intended to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s music career. It was originally scheduled to start July 15 in Vancouver and then bounce over to Europe in October. After that, the trek was going to wrap up in North America once again in January 2024.

Apologies to those of you who had tickets.

