Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Cannot Be Serious With Her Music Video Debut

What the hell did I just watch — on mute?

Life is clearly difficult when your mother is Madonna and you’re expected to go into the family business of getting naked and curling ropes around your body for shock value that will hopefully turn into eyeballs and ultimately a spot on the stage at the MTV VMAs.

Lourdes Leon, 25, finds herself in a terrible spot trying to fill her mom’s fishnets and stilettos and it shows in her debut music video for her single “Lock & Key.”

In the ridiculous music video that would normally be thrown right onto the YouTube trash heap if not for the Madonna connection, Lourdes ends up in nipple pasties while rubbing up against a truck’s headlights while synth-pop plays in the background.

Trust me, it’s a total mess.

By the end of the video, Lourdes is on a beach doing splits like she’s on stage at an Atlanta strip club. Oh, and she’s wearing ropes and fishnets. Hope you’re proud, mom.

This is the same woman who, in 2021, claimed to have no interest in the music industry.

“As for music, I can sing. I just don’t care about it. Maybe it’s too close to home,” she told Interview magazine while adding, “I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects.”

“I want to create a world in which models have more agency over what they’re doing, and they’re not just silent clothing racks. That’s the age that we’re coming into in the fashion world: models as personalities and artists.”

Look, there’s nothing wrong with getting into the family business and trying to make it on your own. There’s also nothing wrong with asking mom for some budget to make a video so you don’t look like a coked-out San Francisco Tenderloin District meth addict.

For God’s sake, it’s your debut single and video. Let’s maybe start with something a little more bright, cheery and fun. By all means, sex it up how you’d like, but it wasn’t necessary to pull out the splits on the beach thing right out of the chute. You save that for single No. 5 or 6.

Did they even run this low-budget trash bag music video by mom during post-production?

Madonna should be forced by the industry giants to give up five gold albums if she signed off on this mess.