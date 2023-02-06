The Internet Reacts To Madonna’s New Face At The Grammys

Videos by OutKick

In one of the ballsier moves in the 4K television era, 64-year-old Madonna trotted out her new face Sunday night at the Grammys fully knowing the Internet was about to have a field day with her anti-aging look.

You’re damn right the Internet had jokes. We’re talking about the woman who paved the way for all these other pretenders who get on stage and simulate sex and debauchery. We’re talking about a woman who has moved 300 million units in her career.

This woman, who can start collecting somewhere around $2,484 a month in Social Security in August, will go on a 35-city tour starting in July. She has no choice but to put her face out there so people know she hasn’t died.

Madonna, 64, and her new face were a big hit at the Grammys. (Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

“Here’s what I’ve learned after four decades in music: If they call you shocking, scandalous problematic, provocative or dangerous, you are definitely onto something,” Madonna told the Grammys audience.

With that outlook, Madonna is banking on you being used to her new face by July when she starts hitting arenas in your neck of the woods.

“I am here to give thanks to all the rebels out here forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it. You guys need to know – all you trouble makers out there – you need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed,” Madonna added. “You are seen. You are heard and most of all, you are appreciated.”

Madonna’s fearlessness was clearly on display Sunday night. Shall we get to the roasting?

Madonna looks like microwaved fergie leftovers pic.twitter.com/2ZTdLp7Pjl — Dr Grayfang (@DrGrayfang) February 6, 2023

Madonna's face looks glazed and rounded like a Dairy Queen ice cream cake.#GRAMMYs #Grammys2023 — Baron Von Awesome (@CappyD) February 6, 2023

Madonna looks like the type of crazy person who would attend a rally and scream out crazy things like, "yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House."



Oh, wait. pic.twitter.com/fzFhlxxlvt — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) February 6, 2023

Madonna looks like an embalmed muppet. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 6, 2023

Madonna looks more like the cat lady every day. Stop @Madonna you are ruining your face! pic.twitter.com/YgfYstqrsX — Grimmarama (@Jennigrimm2008) February 6, 2023

Madonna looks like something that crawls out of the static on your TV, walking backwards on all four, then turns her head for 180 degrees to face you. — Ivica Milarić (@filmzadanas) February 6, 2023

Madonna looks like a blowfish. That doctor gave her a clown face wow — BG ❤️‍🔥 (@_notoriousBG) February 6, 2023

Madonna gotta hang it up, she looks like an Evil Elf. 😰, she was so beautiful but got so much work done to her face it looks like a different person. Everybody gets older, just deal with it — Matt (@itsmattnow) February 6, 2023

Madonna face looks like you can pop it with a 📌 — Hennesey Rates 🥃 (@joejpaige) February 6, 2023

Madonna looks like she should be a statue at Lego Village. That shiny plastic face has all the expression of a dog's arse end. — Rollin' Red – Homegrown Nova Scotian (@RollingRedRoads) February 6, 2023

Sad what Madonna's done to herself because she looks like she's wearing a prosthetic mask or Halloween false face #Madonna #Grammys2023 #GrammyAwards #Grammys pic.twitter.com/jQuFmbBKXi — David (@DavidLFC_Vought) February 6, 2023

Madonna looks like she skinned her 30 year old self’s face and surgically added it to her 60 year old self, à la “Face/Off”. — Golden Lady Wallace (@MissKlept) February 6, 2023

Madonna and this face filler. She looks like Saw #grammys — Dear Ashley… (@asj519) February 6, 2023

I realized most of the music at the Grammys isn’t for me and it wasn’t meant for me. That’s ok and it’s why I don’t whine about the Grammys.



But holy shit Madonna looks like she had an allergic reaction to shrimp… — Michael 🍿 (@boxcar_michael) February 6, 2023