The Internet Reacts To Madonna’s New Face At The Grammys

In one of the ballsier moves in the 4K television era, 64-year-old Madonna trotted out her new face Sunday night at the Grammys fully knowing the Internet was about to have a field day with her anti-aging look.
You’re damn right the Internet had jokes. We’re talking about the woman who paved the way for all these other pretenders who get on stage and simulate sex and debauchery. We’re talking about a woman who has moved 300 million units in her career.
This woman, who can start collecting somewhere around $2,484 a month in Social Security in August, will go on a 35-city tour starting in July. She has no choice but to put her face out there so people know she hasn’t died.
“Here’s what I’ve learned after four decades in music: If they call you shocking, scandalous problematic, provocative or dangerous, you are definitely onto something,” Madonna told the Grammys audience.
With that outlook, Madonna is banking on you being used to her new face by July when she starts hitting arenas in your neck of the woods.
“I am here to give thanks to all the rebels out here forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it. You guys need to know – all you trouble makers out there – you need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed,” Madonna added. “You are seen. You are heard and most of all, you are appreciated.”
Madonna’s fearlessness was clearly on display Sunday night. Shall we get to the roasting?