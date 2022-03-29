Poll: Trump Leads Joe Biden-Kamala Harris In Presidential Race

While Donald Trump was on his golf course sinking an impressive hole-in-one, his poll numbers were rising in a hypothetical showdown with Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential election. A new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll shows that Trump would beat Biden if the election were held today.

The new poll numbers show Trump getting 47% of the support compared to Biden’s 41%. The undecided account for 12%, according to The Hill.

Meanwhile, it shouldn’t come as a shock that Trump would absolutely destroy Kamala Harris in a race for the presidency. She’s been a disaster in the polls, going back at least eight months ago when Democratic strategists started speaking out against her getting anywhere near the party’s nomination for 2024.

“As of right now, I think she has the potential of doing more harm than good for some of these candidates,” a Democratic strategist said at the time. “My sense is she’ll probably raise a lot of money and maybe she’ll go to some specific districts, but they’ll have to be really strategic with her.”

In the latest poll numbers, Trump would enjoy a 49-38% battle against the vice president.

“I would not give a lot of weight to trial heats right now other than they reflect the weakness of Biden and the administration right now,” Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey, told The Hill. “That Trump beats them both by a wide margin suggests most Republican nominees once known fully by the public would beat them unless they are able to pivot out of the current nadir in their numbers.”

What’s the big problem for Biden? Pessimism (How’s that inflation treating you?) amongst voters.

“Voters are more pessimistic than they were in December,” pollster Carly Cooper told the New York Post earlier this month. “Seeing the mood of the country deteriorating further is not a good sign for Biden or Democrats in the fall, but on the other hand there is an opportunity for Biden to demonstrate leadership in a way that has thus far not been felt.”