Latest Poll Numbers Show More Americans Frustrated By Biden’s Blunders With Russia-Ukraine

New poll data from the Schoen Cooperman Research institute released on Saturday provided a look at Americans’ sentiments on the direction of the nation.

More than half of participants (54 percent) voted that the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction, as the New York Post relayed. Voters also demonstrated hesitance with the long-term security of the U.S.

“More than nine in 10 respondents said they were very or somewhat concerned about the potential for the Russian invasion to lead to a wider war in Europe, while 36% of respondents said nuclear war with the country was very or somewhat likely,” noted the report.

Pollster Carly Cooper spoke with the Post on the data’s observations.

“Voters are more pessimistic than they were in December,” she said. “Seeing the mood of the country deteriorating further is not a good sign for Biden or Democrats in the fall, but on the other hand there is an opportunity for Biden to demonstrate leadership in a way that has thus far not been felt.”

With inflation hitting a whopping 7.9 percent, median gas prices in some cities nearing seven dollars a gallon and whirrs of a great war with international opponents, Biden’s predictable blunders continue to unfold, and at a vital time prior to the midterm elections.

According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Biden has yet to approach U.S. oil and gas providers to help drive down the rising costs hurting Americans at the pump.

Commentary from both sides of the political aisle forecast a grueling season ahead for Democrats based on the alarming advent to Biden’s presidency — with no hope of resolve ahead, thus, lower approval numbers likely on the way.

