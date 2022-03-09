President Biden Blames Russia For Skyrocketing Gas Prices, Says He ‘Can’t Do Much’

Videos by OutKick

With gas prices soaring to record highs across the U.S. this week, President Joe Biden said Tuesday that they will continue going up.

When questioned by reporters in Texas of what he’s planning to do, Biden cast blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

REPORTER: What can you do about skyrocketing gas prices?



BIDEN: "Can't do much right now. Russia's responsible." pic.twitter.com/UZrBUEsliQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 8, 2022

“I can’t do much right now. Russia’s responsible,” Biden said.

As OutKick’s Joe Kinsey relayed Tuesday, the Biden administration announced a ban on the import of Russian oil along with liquefied national gas and coal. Gas prices have risen to an all-time high of $4.17 per gallon in the U.S., over $6 for premium in states such as California.

A friend just sent me this: Gas prices in San Rafael, California (Marin County) are over $6 a gallon now for premium, soon to be over $6 for regular too. pic.twitter.com/NjC3MaSmBH — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 8, 2022

“This is a step that we’re taking to inflict further pain on Putin,” Biden said, via the New York Post. “But there will be costs as well here in the United States,” Biden said.

