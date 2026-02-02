Minneapolis Leftists Reenact Iwo Jima Photo With Minnesota-Somali Flag

Another day, another leftist larp-fest in Minneapolis.

With the ongoing unrest in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you would be remiss if you thought you saw the cringiest that the left had to offer.

It would appear the cringe has only just begun, though, as leftists in Minneapolis took things to a different level Monday morning amid the tensions rising in the Twin Cities.

It's real, and it's spectacular, folks.

Our leftist du jour, Anton Treur here, had to know how cringe this was, because if you click on his X post, you'll see he has disabled the comments.

Damn! And I was going to tell him what a hero he was, too!

How out of touch is the average online liberal today, anyway?

These people are comparing throwing a temper tantrum and fighting against federal government agents who are enforcing the law of the land (laws that the majority of Americans voted for, by the way) to Marines in mid-battle in a far off land combating ACTUAL fascism.

And they aren't even raising the American flag, either. Nope, just some bastardized combo of the Somali and Minnesota flags to symbolize just how far we've fallen as a nation.

Good Lord! Every single soldier in that famous photo has to be doing barrel rolls in their graves right now.

Unfortunately for Mr. Treur but fortunately for everyone else on the internet with a shred of common sense and sense of humor, many enterprising accounts on X didn't let the disabling of comments stop them from pointing out how dumb this visual is.

Jesus, I can smell the soy from here.

In fairness to Minneapolis, it appears as though the number of acts of violence has significantly gone down since Donald Trump sent Tom Homan in to talk some sense into the local and state governments of Minnesota.

However, this video clip is just a reminder of how performative large swathes of the left truly are.

They so desperately want to be a part of history that they cosplay as people who actually had a hand in changing it for the better.

Sad times.