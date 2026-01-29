Local 'Batman' Goes On Anti-ICE Rant At City Council Meeting

The situation in Minneapolis has taken its toll on the psyche of American citizens in Minnesota and beyond, and everyone seems to be handling the events differently.

While some are taking to the streets to make their voices heard, others are posting their thoughts on social media.

A select few, however, feel as though they need to take things up with their local government, which is exactly what this Santa Clara, California, resident decided to do.

Uh oh! Sounds like "The Dark Knight" is none too pleased with his city council members at this time.

For those who are unaware, Santa Clara will be hosting the Super Bowl in less than two weeks, and it sounds like the local government is working with ICE and border patrol to ensure that things go smoothly.

This apparently made "Batman" very upset, and with that, you get the scene you see above.

This version of Batman claims to be ashamed of every single member of his city council except for Councilmember Park — who I assume is some vocal anti-ICE leftist.

The irony is that, by cooperating with ICE, the Santa Clara city officials are virtually guaranteeing that their city won't turn into Minneapolis, considering the only reason it looks that bad up north is that the local and state governments are both actively resisting ICE and the federal government as well as imploring their citizens to resist them.

My favorite part of the whole video is when Batman tells the city council members to look him in the eyes while he's wearing a Halloween costume, as if any of these people are taking him seriously.

He then goes on to say that ICE being in his city is making his neighborhood more dangerous (wrong) while also claiming that ICE is abducting children and using them as bait, likely referring to the left-wing hoax that ICE kidnapped a five-year-old.

Everyone in the comments is clearly just as amused by the whole situation as I am, with next to no one taking our wannabe vigilante seriously.

This is just another example of large portions of the left being comprised of theater kids who got older but never grew up.

It's all so performative and tiresome without any substance behind it other than empty words and hoaxes.

These people need to realize that real life isn't an MCU or comic book movie, and that if they would just let the federal government do its job the way it has been for decades prior, we could avoid a ton of unnecessary bloodshed.

Grow up, people!