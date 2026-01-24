Timberwolves-Warriors Game Postponed Due To ICE-Involved Shooting

Minneapolis was the site of yet another ICE involved shooting on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors have postponed their game Saturday in Minneapolis in the wake of a man being shot and killed in a confrontation with ICE agents.

While this isn't unprecedented, as you will remember the "bubble" playoff games were postponed after Jacob Blake was shot by police, it highlights the escalating tensions in the state of Minnesota between federal ICE agents and its citizens.

According to a press conference held by border patrol agents in the aftermath of the shooting, the suspect was shot and killed after a handgun was discovered on his person.

The individual violently resisted arrest, after which shots were fired.

The entire video of the confrontation can be found on X, and you can hear someone shout "he's got a gun" before shots ring out.

The start of the video is the most insane part of this whole thing, though.

Those whistles you hear are "protesters" blowing "resistance whistles" to, once again, try to impede the work of federal agents.

It's truly incredible that large portions of the Minneapolis metropolitan population have nothing better to do on a Saturday afternoon in sub-zero temperatures than to stop the federal government from carrying out the law of the land and deporting dangerous criminals.

The fact that people are out on the streets, and are even encouraged to slow down the process of ICE rounding up and deporting illegal aliens is exactly why we keep having these violent confrontations.

That's not to say the loss of life isn't tragic, just entirely avoidable.

In the case of the NBA, it's interesting that it chose this particular shooting to take a stand.

Not a single NBA game was postponed in the wake of the Renee Good shooting (she got a moment of silence), so does this mean the league viewed a third shooting this month as a bridge too far?

With this being a game between Minnesota and Golden State, we all know Warriors coach Steve Kerr will view this as his opportunity to once again wag his finger sanctimoniously at ICE, Donald Trump, and the people who voted for him and his no-nonsense policy on immigration.

The folks in the comments under Shams' post are clearly just as fed up as the rest of us, calling out the NBA and leftists for trying to drum up more controversy in what seems to be a clear case of ICE agents acting within the bounds of self-defense while trying to carry out their job.

With tensions already high in Minnesota, who knows where things go from here.

This will sadly continue to occur until this situation gets under control, and that includes citizens allowing these ICE agents to do their jobs.

When that happens remains to be seen, but someone needs to step in before this gets even more out of hand.